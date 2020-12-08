'It's extremely disappointing': HHS skips Medicaid expansion hearing, angering senators

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services declined to participate in a virtual legislative hearing Tuesday that was held to review the state’s Medicaid expansion program, triggering expressions of disappointment and some outrage from state senators.

Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, chair of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, said the refusal to participate was unprecedented and disrespectful to all Nebraskans.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said that while it’s optional for state agencies to appear and testify on legislative bills, it’s unprecedented for an agency to refuse an invitation from a legislative committee to provide a briefing at an interim hearing on a subject.

“It’s the governor thumbing his nose at the Legislature and our role in oversight of the executive branch,” Cavanaugh said. “That’s the most kind language I can use.”

HHS is an executive branch department that operates under the governor’s authority.

Expansion of Medicaid services to an estimated 90,000 low-income Nebraskans was delayed almost two years after Nebraska voters approved the initiative

in November 2018; the program was launched by HHS on Oct. 1, 2020.