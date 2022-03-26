Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation from Congress on Saturday, two days after being convicted of three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.

In a statement released Saturday, Fortenberry said he can no longer effectively serve "due to the difficulties" of his current circumstances. He will resign from Congress on March 31.

A federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated less than two hours Thursday evening before finding the nine-term congressman guilty of lying to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian billionaire.

Fortenberry was convicted on one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.

Fortenberry, 61, is the highest-ranking elected official in Nebraska history to be convicted of a felony. He already was facing a challenge in the May Republican primary from State Sen. Mike Flood.

Among those calling for Fortenberry to resign Friday were Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A special election will be held no later than 90 days after Fortenberry’s seat becomes vacant.

Felons are eligible to run for and serve in Congress, but the vast majority choose to resign under threat of expulsion. Congressional rules also bar members from voting on legislation after a felony conviction unless their constituents reelect them, the Associated Press reported.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who is running for Fortenberry's seat as a Democrat, said Fortenberry's resignation "opens the door for a new approach" to serving the congressional district.

"I am ready and able to meet that challenge and lead with integrity," she said in a statement.

Fortenberry's statement was sent to supporters along with a copy of the letter he sent to his colleagues in the House of Representatives.

"Thank you for entrusting me with the great responsibility of governing our nation," he said in the emailed statement. "... It is my sincerest hope that I have made a contribution to the betterment of America, and the wellbeing of our great state of Nebraska."

To his colleagues, Fortenberry wrote that he considers many of them to be friends.

"May God bless you as you labor for the good of our country, help those in need, and strive for what is right and just," he said.

