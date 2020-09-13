Jeff Fortenberry faces a tough competitor in Kate Bolz, but she faces an uphill climb

“It’s just the method by which you get there,” he said. “There’s a problem in Washington. If you have a good intention and you spend more money, you think you’ve solved the problem. That’s not necessarily the case.”

The candidates have also traded shots on international trade and U.S.-China relations.

Bolz said that she’s focused on helping a battered farm economy and that President Donald Trump has waged a trade war with China on the backs of Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Fortenberry hasn’t done enough to stand up to the administration on trade, she said.

“I don’t think that that means that we should overlook challenges with international partners related to things like intellectual property or human rights, but I think we need someone who’s going to fight for our ag economy regardless of what any administration does,” she said.

Fortenberry said multinational corporations have exploited American infrastructure only to move their operations overseas to places like China with loose labor and environmental regulations. He said that’s a distortion of the market and that Nebraska farmers understand that something has to be done to challenge such behavior.