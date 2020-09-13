Jeff Fortenberry faces a tough competitor in Kate Bolz, but she faces an uphill climb

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry faces his stiffest challenge in more than a decade in the form of State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln.
The dean of Nebraska’s all-Republican congressional delegation has cruised to reelection repeatedly over the years, defeating one poorly funded Democratic challenger after another.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb acknowledged that past lack of competition last month at a Bolz campaign gathering in the backyard of a Sarpy County townhouse.
But Kleeb said Democrats now have a nominee who is making Fortenberry sweat with a credible campaign operation and an ability to connect with rural voters.
“She’s a farm girl who knows what it means to come from a small family farm and look in the face of large corporate monopoly,” Kleeb told the group. “Kate knows that issue in and out.”
Democrats have pointed to a poll suggesting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could be competitive in the 1st Congressional District. They also cite Bolz’s campaign fundraising: By the end of the last quarter, she had raised more than Fortenberry’s previous six Democratic opponents combined.
But it’s still an uphill climb for her, with leading political handicappers predicting a ninth term for Fortenberry. The same poll that suggested that Biden could be competitive in the district showed Bolz trailing in the race by double digits.
And she still had only about one-eighth of Fortenberry’s almost $2 million cash on hand at the end of the last quarter.
The 1st District covers most of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and parts of Sarpy County. Fortenberry has represented the area in Congress since 2005.
Fortenberry said his seniority has allowed him to build strong, bipartisan relationships on Capitol Hill and secure a seat on the Appropriations Committee.
While most House members were at home this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, he was in Washington with other members of that committee working on spending bills that include money for agricultural programs.
“It’s a place that in many ways transcends the partisan divide because it’s just about food and food security,” he said.
Fortenberry said his relationships and Appropriations Committee assignment have benefited Nebraska. Consider the federal support he’s helped secure for Offutt Air Force Base, new veterans health care facilities and other priorities in Nebraska.
Fortenberry also touted the congressional pandemic response that he said focused on three areas: protecting the country’s health care infrastructure, supporting families with direct financial aid and helping small businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program.
He said his hard work to alert Nebraska’s community banks and small businesses to get in line quickly resulted in the state receiving a relatively large number of PPP loans.
“I’m proud of that because while the rest of the country is continuing to suffer from very high levels of unemployment, Nebraska’s unemployment is now in the 4% range,” he said.
Bolz has taken issue with Fortenberry’s job performance. On that funding for Offutt, for example, she questioned why he wasn’t able to get money sooner to build up the levees that could have mitigated last year’s flood damage to the base.
Fortenberry said nobody could have predicted the scope of such a massive disaster and pointed to money he pushed for to repair the base.
As for her own qualifications, Bolz has talked up her ag background, experience as a social worker and position as vice chair of the State Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. She said she’s been balancing state budgets in tough environments for years, while still finding money to improve mental health resources and hammering out the latest package for property tax relief.
“I know how to get the work done in a way that both protects priorities like health care and education while not being afraid to make tough choices,” she said.
Both candidates have identified health care as a significant issue.
Bolz criticized Fortenberry for supporting repeal of the Affordable Care Act. She called for allowing the government to negotiate the price of prescription drugs and expanding ACA subsidies to make health insurance premiums more affordable.
She opposes the kind of single-payer approach commonly referred to as “Medicare For All” that is popular among many of her fellow Democrats. But she does support a public option.
“There are practical, pragmatic, commonsense solutions that create real change for real Nebraskans paying their bills, and that’s what I will focus on as your member of Congress,” she said.
Fortenberry noted that he added “repair” to the Republican “repeal and replace” mantra on the health care law, which he said has some good provisions but pushed the country toward more centralized health care. Millions remain uninsured, and many families are paying higher premiums than before the law was passed, he noted.
“The ACA helped some people, and it hurt others,” he said. “Yes, it is here to stay, but there are necessary modifications.”
He pointed to his work promoting association health insurance plans such as one started by the Nebraska Farm Bureau and said it’s frustrating that approach has run into resistance from the courts.
As for the public option favored by Bolz, Fortenberry said such a move would further concentrate health care and just add to bureaucracy. The bottom line is that everyone should have access to affordable health care, he said.
“It’s just the method by which you get there,” he said. “There’s a problem in Washington. If you have a good intention and you spend more money, you think you’ve solved the problem. That’s not necessarily the case.”
The candidates have also traded shots on international trade and U.S.-China relations.
Bolz said that she’s focused on helping a battered farm economy and that President Donald Trump has waged a trade war with China on the backs of Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Fortenberry hasn’t done enough to stand up to the administration on trade, she said.
“I don’t think that that means that we should overlook challenges with international partners related to things like intellectual property or human rights, but I think we need someone who’s going to fight for our ag economy regardless of what any administration does,” she said.
Fortenberry said multinational corporations have exploited American infrastructure only to move their operations overseas to places like China with loose labor and environmental regulations. He said that’s a distortion of the market and that Nebraska farmers understand that something has to be done to challenge such behavior.
“We don’t have to stand up to the administration on trade; we have to stand up to China on trade,” he said. “I don’t worship at the altar of free trade. Trade is important when it is fair and smart.”
Fortenberry has also characterized Bolz as dangerously naive when it comes to China, running attack ads that focus on comments she made after a 2018 trip to the country.
In a blog post about that trip, Bolz wrote, “We have much to learn from China’s approach to being a part of a global, interconnected economy.”
Bolz said that she took the trip to advocate for the interests of Nebraska agriculture and that Fortenberry is just trying to distract from the issues important to Nebraskans.
“People are focused on health care in a pandemic, they are focused on getting their businesses reopened, on keeping their family farms going,” she said. “These are the things that matter to Nebraskans.”
She noted that Fortenberry took his own trip to China in 2016 and made positive comments about China after returning. For example, Fortenberry praised the country as a world leader in renewable resources.
Fortenberry said he also called China out for its poor record on religious freedom and human rights in ways that Bolz has not.
Bolz clearly has Fortenberry’s attention. He recently campaigned in Sarpy County with former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders at Hanson Lake. On the stump, as in his TV advertising, he’s tried to thread the needle between stressing the need for civility and following the national GOP playbook of warning voters that electing Democrats risks steering the country away from its capitalist roots.
If he’s elected to another term, Fortenberry said his agenda will include continuing to work on the pandemic recovery, national security and conservation issues.
“This whole election is about your safety, your job and your trust,” he said.
Bolz said a top priority for her will be to provide more mental health resources for veterans — peer counseling, suicide prevention and support for those with a family member who returned home with disabilities.
She said she’s running to counter the trend in national politics toward partisan bickering and special interest influence.
“If you want something different out of Washington, you have to send someone different to Washington,” she said.
Jeff Fortenberry
Age: 59
Party: Republican
Occupation: Congressman
Home: Lincoln
Public offices held: U.S. House of Representatives, 2005-present; Lincoln City Council, 1997-2001
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Louisiana State University; master’s degrees, Georgetown University and Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio
Family: Married, five children
Faith: Catholic
Website: www.supportfort.com
What is your top priority? “Keeping America safe: safe from COVID, safe from violence, safe from discrimination, safe from foreign adversaries — and safe for the coming rebirth of American small business opportunity.”
Kate Bolz
Age: 41
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Executive director of the Nebraska Association of Service Providers
Home: Lincoln
Public offices held: State senator, 2013-present
Education: Master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan; bachelor’s degree in communications and sociology from Nebraska Wesleyan University
Family: Single
Faith: Presbyterian
Website: katebolz.com
What is your top priority? “Your health care is my highest priority. I will work tirelessly to make your health insurance more affordable. I will promote a public option for those who need it, but I won’t force Nebraskans off of their health insurance. I’ll work to promote access to health care coverage as we continue to address COVID related needs and fight for affordable treatments. I will take on drug companies and special interest groups to lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing negotiation for drug prices and putting a cap on out of pocket costs for those on Medicare.”
