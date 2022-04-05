Jim Pillen picks long-time prosecutor Joe Kelly as running mate in governor's race

Republican Jim Pillen announced that Joe Kelly, a prosecutor and his long-time friend, will be his running mate in the race for Nebraska governor.

At the Capitol Tuesday, Pillen announced his pick while emphasizing the role of public safety in government and Kelly's record of public service. The two have been friends since they were students at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent.

Kelly is currently criminal bureau chief in the state Attorney General's Office, but will go on unpaid leave Friday to join the Pillen campaign full time, he said. Previously, Kelly served in the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, where he held multiple positions, before voters elected him county attorney in 2010 and 2014.

He was appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, a role he held from February 2018 to February 2021.

"Joe Kelly has put all of us in awe of his service to the state of Nebraska, his service as a prosecutor, his conservative leadership and his service of putting bad people behind bars," Pillen said. "He's been working tirelessly for over 30 years keeping Nebraskans safe."

Kelly said he and his wife Susan have supported Pillen's campaign from its start. He praised Pillen for his work ethic, conservative values, business record and service as a regent. Kelly also mentioned Pillen's support for law enforcement.

"We can't grow this economy if we aren't safe, if we don't have law enforcement able to form its functions," Kelly said.

Kelly said he supported Pillen's decision not to debate other candidates, and that "for Jim and his personality, it made perfect sense" to him. People who meet Pillen one-on-one like him, Kelly said, adding that Pillen has given voters a chance to compare him with other candidates at forums and other events.

Kelly was asked about a lawsuit that alleged Pillen's business, Pillen Family Farms, knowingly hired undocumented workers. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice last month, but it has been the subject of at least one attack ad targeting Pillen.

"Jim and Pillen Family Farms have done way more than is required by law to ensure that they're doing this legally and that they don't cause any of those problems that have been alleged," Kelly said.

Pillen's announcement leaves just Charles W. Herbster without a running mate among gubernatorial front-runners.

