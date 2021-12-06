John Murante to seek second term as state treasurer

Murante said his accomplishments include getting laws passed that establish financial literacy courses in Nebraska elementary and high schools and one that set up the Meadowlark Program. That program enrolls all children born in Nebraska on or after January 1, 2020, into the state's NEST529 college savings program upon their birth.

The treasurer also selected a new manager of the NEST529 plan, which he says significantly cut management fees.

A conservative, Murante faced criticism in 2019 after spending almost $600,000 on public service advertisements that prominently featured him and his family. The ads were produced by a company for which Murante used to work.

Murante defended the pricey ad buy, saying it was necessary to increase awareness of the NEST 529 plan and was part of a campaign promise to raise the profile of the office. But critics said that the spending was excessive and that the ads did more to promote Murante and his family than a state service.