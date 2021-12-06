John Murante to seek second term as state treasurer

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante announced Monday that he will seek re-election to the office, which pays $85,000 a year.
Murante, a Republican and former state senator, ran uncontested in the 2018 general election after winning the GOP primary by about a 19,000-vote margin over Taylor Royal.
Murante, 39, said will continue to work on a goal he set four years ago, to "bring a new level of accomplishment to the Treasurer’s Office."
"We’ve hit many of my goals, but we have more to do,” he said in a press release.
Murante, who served the Gretna area in the Nebraska Legislature, said he already has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and State Sen. Mike Hilgers, the speaker of the Legislature. They all are Republicans.
His announcement means that only one state constitutional officer has thus far failed to state his intentions. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has not yet said if he will seek re-election. It's been widely speculated that he will not, making it an open seat.
Murante said his accomplishments include getting laws passed that establish financial literacy courses in Nebraska elementary and high schools and one that set up the Meadowlark Program. That program enrolls all children born in Nebraska on or after January 1, 2020, into the state's NEST529 college savings program upon their birth.
The treasurer also selected a new manager of the NEST529 plan, which he says significantly cut management fees.
A conservative, Murante faced criticism in 2019 after spending almost $600,000 on public service advertisements that prominently featured him and his family. The ads were produced by a company for which Murante used to work.
Murante defended the pricey ad buy, saying it was necessary to increase awareness of the NEST 529 plan and was part of a campaign promise to raise the profile of the office. But critics said that the spending was excessive and that the ads did more to promote Murante and his family than a state service.
Also in 2019, Murante opened a new satellite treasurer's office near 180th Street and West Dodge Road in Omaha at a cost of $59,000 a year. He said the office was needed to help Douglas County residents collect more unclaimed property held by the office. But critics said the office was not in a central location and was open for several months before the public was aware that it existed.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh