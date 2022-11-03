Judge allows whistleblower case against Nebraska Agriculture Department

LINCOLN — A judge ruled Thursday that a whistleblower lawsuit filed by an employee who inspects commercial dog and cat operations can proceed against the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte rejected the department's motion for summary judgment in the case filed by Rick Herchenbach, a longtime department employee.

Herchenbach sued the department in March 2020, alleging that he had been denied promotion to the program manager position because he raised complaints within the department about its failures to enforce laws governing dog and cat breeders and other pet-related businesses.

The suit alleged that a less-qualified person had been chosen for the position and that Herchenbach’s complaints were brought up in the hiring process.

The Agriculture Department denied the allegations and sought summary judgment in its favor. The department argued that officials had not failed to enforce the law, the promotion decision was made before Herchenbach made any complaints publicly and officials gave the promotion to another employee who was more qualified.

In a brief, the department said that Herchenbach was a disgruntled employee who was upset that he got passed over by a more qualified person.

But Otte rejected the department's arguments, concluding that Herchenbach had enough evidence on his side to require a trial.

Herchenbach's attorney Jon Rehm said his client is looking forward to pursuing the case further.

“Rick is a dedicated professional who strives to ensure the laws protecting dogs and cats in this state are properly enforced," he said.

The department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about the order.

Herchenbach filed the lawsuit at the same time that he took his concerns about the commercial dog and cat program to the State Ombusdman's Office.

A report from the office, issued in 2020, said that Herchenbach had raised concerns for years about the department’s repeated failure to enforce state laws intended to address “puppy mills” and protect dogs and cats in animal shelters, pet shops and other settings.

The report concluded that agriculture officials had failed to adequately act on wrongdoing in the operations it was charged with overseeing. Specifically, it said the department had not used its administrative tools to hold bad operators accountable. Nor did it consistently refer complaints about operators abusing and neglecting animals to local authorities for possible criminal prosecution.

The report detailed specific cases from the previous three years involving seven operators. Some were dog breeders, operating without a license. Some were dog rescue operations or boarding kennels, with and without state licenses. The cases involved numerous instances of abuse and neglect of animals.

The report also concluded that Herchenbach had appropriately sought protection under the state’s whistleblower law.

At the time, State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman blasted the report, saying it was “filled with factually inaccurate and self-serving biased information" and that the ombudsman staff member who did the report had gone out of his way to make the department look bad.