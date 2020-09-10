Judge dismisses effort to keep payday lending measure off November ballot

LINCOLN — Opponents of a measure seeking to cap loan rates for payday lenders have struck out in court for a third time.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte on Wednesday dismissed a legal challenge brought by Brian Chaney of Omaha. The decision follows the dismissal of a separate case brought by Paul Bencker Sr. of Omaha. Both men have ties to the quick-cash industry.

The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday afternoon in a third case objecting to the description of the measure that would appear on the ballot. The lower court had ruled against Trina Thomas, the owner of Paycheck Advance, who brought the case.

Chaney's challenge sought to have the measure removed from the Nov. 3 ballot for lack of signatures. He offered affidavits from 188 people who said they wanted to withdraw their signatures from the petition to put the measure on the ballot.

The affidavits claimed that petition circulators had not read them the object of the petition, as required by law, and that they do not support the object of the petition. Those signatures were collected in 10 lower population counties. If they were removed, the petition no longer would meet the requirement to have signatures from 5% of registered voters in each of 38 counties.