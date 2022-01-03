Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions

In his rulings last week, the judge also rejected Fortenberry’s defense team’s motions to:

• Dismiss one of the three felony counts because it involved the same fact pattern as another charge and therefore was redundant.

• Dismiss the indictment on the allegation that prosecutors “venue shopped” and filed it in California, even though Fortenberry “has no meaningful connection to California” and is based in Nebraska.

• Dismiss the indictment for “failure to allege materiality,” on the notion that Fortenberry’s statements to investigators were not substantive in the course of an investigation.

• Dismiss one of the counts because it “fails to allege that Congressman Fortenberry had a duty to disclose” what he had been told about where the campaign funds came from.

The judge rejected all of those motions without comment.