Judge: Fortenberry will be tried where crime was alleged to have begun: LA, not Nebraska

“It is vital to get this injustice corrected at the earliest possible opportunity and when California suspended jury trials the motion to change venue became necessary to do that. With California courts now re-opening, the judge’s ruling is consistent with our top priority to have a jury hear this case and clear Jeff Fortenberry’s name as soon as possible.”

Federal prosecutors suggested that Fortenberry's attorneys wanted the transfer because they were forum shopping — trying to find a more favorable judge and jurors by moving the case to Nebraska.

On Friday, lead attorney John Littrell took the brunt of Judge Blumenfeld’s incredulousness when he suggested that the judge should keep the case if he was going to dismiss it but transfer the case if he was not.

“Maybe give me a serious answer,” Judge Blumenfeld admonished Littrell.

“That is a serious response,” Littrell said. “I can tell the court is offended by that.”

“I’m not offended; I’m surprised,” Blumenfeld said. “It seems so blatantly self-serving.”