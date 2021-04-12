Judge grants Nebraska inmate's request to be transported for abortion

LINCOLN — A federal judge on Monday granted a Nebraska prison inmate's emergency request for an abortion, ordering state prison officials to transport her to a clinic on Tuesday so she can have the procedure.

The state had refused the inmate's request, prompting the woman — identified as "Jane Roe" — to file a federal civil rights lawsuit on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bataillon, in an order filed Monday morning, directed state prison officials to transport Roe to the Lincoln Planned Parenthood clinic on Monday to complete a pre-abortion, "informed consent" counseling session, required by state law, and then return her to the clinic for an abortion on Tuesday.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, in a settlement agreement with the ACLU of Nebraska, which filed the lawsuit, agreed to provide the transportation. But the Attorney General's Office stipulated that the compromise did not mean the state agreed that the inmate's medical rights had been violated.

Scout Richters, legal and policy counsel for the ACLU, said the organization is optimistic that Roe can obtain the time-sensitive care she needs and is "guaranteed by law."

"Right now, we’re focused on making sure that’s what happens," Richters said.