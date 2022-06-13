 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge in medical marijuana lawsuit issues injunction against Nebraska's ballot requirement

  • Updated
In a win for proponents of medical marijuana, a U.S. district judge ruled Monday to temporarily suspend enforcement of a multi-county signature requirement that likely would have kept the initiative off the ballot in November. 

Under Nebraska's constitution, ballot initiative or referendum campaigns must collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state's 93 counties. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen in May, claiming that this requirement violates the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and the 14th Amendment right to equal protection and due process. 

The plaintiffs claim that, because Nebraska's counties vary so widely in population, the signature distribution requirement violates the 14th Amendment by giving "disproportionate influence to voters in sparsely populated counties." For example, according to the lawsuit, 16 votes in rural Arthur County hold power equal to 19,462 votes in Douglas County. 

They sought a preliminary injunction, also known as a temporary restraining order, to suspend enforcement of the requirement until the case is decided in further legal proceedings. In a 47-page opinion, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard granted the injunction.

"The plaintiffs in this case argue, among other things, that the 38-county rule violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, because it gives more power to voters in rural counties than in urban counties," Gerrard's opinion reads. "And it does."

This decision comes more than than 50 years after the U.S. Supreme Court determined a similar Illinois multi-county requirement violated residents’ 14th Amendment rights. Courts have struck down such requirements in other states, including Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

In 2014, U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon ruled that Nebraska’s requirement was unconstitutional in a case brought by former Omaha businessman Kent Bernbeck. The case was later overturned on a procedural matter. 

 

Though the lawsuit was filed by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, the injunction will impact all ballot initiatives and referendums in the state. State Sen. Adam Morfeld, who serves as a campaign co-chair for NMM, views this as a victory that extends past the fight to legalize medical marijuana. 
 
"Today's court order will help protect Nebraskans' political power in this critical stretch ahead of a final decision, and it suggests we're doing what we need to do to win this lawsuit and permanently end Nebraska's unconstitutional multicounty signature distribution requirement," he said. 
 
 
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report. 
The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

