Judge throws out lawsuit seeking hand recount of ballots in Lincoln legislative race

LINCOLN — A judge ruled Thursday against a Lincoln legislative candidate seeking a hand recount of the ballots in his race.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman threw out a lawsuit filed by Russ Barger, who ran for northeast Lincoln's District 26, for technical reasons. He said the suit was not properly notarized under Nebraska's law and could not be taken up by the court.

But McManaman also ruled that, even if the suit had been filed correctly, state law does not entitle Barger to a hand recount, as Barger had argued. The order dealt a setback to those who believe that hand recounts are more reliable and better reflect voter intent than machine ones.

The judge said a section of law concerning recounts in legislative races should be read together with the next section of law. The second section requires recounts to be done by the same method used when counting ballots on Election Day. In this case, that would mean counting ballots by machine.

"Relator's claim is not supported by the plain language of the statute," McManaman said.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who was named as the defendant in the lawsuit, welcomed the judge's ruling.

"We do our best to adhere to the rule of law," he said. "We are pleased that the court has concluded that we have done so in this case.”

Barger said he and his attorney were reviewing the ruling and would need to "make decisions about next steps, if any."

At a Tuesday court hearing, Barger’s attorney, David Begley, argued that state law requires Evnen to do recounts by hand when a recount is requested in legislative races. He asked the judge to order Evnen to carry out a hand recount.

Begley cited a section of state law concerning legislative recounts. The section does not specify the method to be used for those recounts, which he argued meant they are to be done as they were in ancient Greece or in Nebraska up until 1975.

But Jennifer Huxoll, representing Evnen, argued that the legislative recount law should be considered with the following section of state law. She said that the the law cited by Barger merely requires the secretary of state to supervise legislative recounts.

Barger had asked for a ruling before Dec. 20, the deadline under state law for the secretary of state to certify the results of a recount in a legislative race. Several Barger supporters with concerns about election integrity attended the hearing.

Nebraska’s official election results show that George Dungan won the race, garnering 5,960 votes to Barger’s 5,736 votes. An automatic recount would have been ordered if the difference between the two had been less than 1% of Dungan’s vote total, meaning 59 votes or less.

The State Canvassing Board certified the results of the November election on Dec. 5, after which Evnen formally took up Barger's recount request. Evnen responded to that request with an offer to conduct a machine recount. Barger declined the offer and turned to the courts instead.