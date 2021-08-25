July storms caused more than $30 million in damage in Nebraska and left more than one-third of the state without electrical power, according to the state’s congressional delegation.

The delegation cited the impact of the storm in a letter to President Joe Biden supporting Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request for federal disaster aid.

The letter was signed by Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith.

Fourteen counties were affected by the July 9-10 storms, according to the letter: Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington and York.

The storms generated winds in excess of 70 mph to 90 mph and hail as large as 4 inches to 6 inches in diameter, according to the letter.

Among the cities that experienced power outages were Aurora, Battle Creek, Giltner, Neligh, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Meadow Grove, Oakdale, Omaha, La Vista, Papillion, Plattsmouth and Ralston.

The Omaha Public Power District experienced its largest outage on record and 37% of the state lost power. The storm also caused significant crop damage, including to corn, soybean, wheat, sunflower and alfalfa crops.