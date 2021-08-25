 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July storms caused more than $30 million in damage in Nebraska
0 comments
topical

July storms caused more than $30 million in damage in Nebraska

Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha

July storms caused more than $30 million in damage in Nebraska and left more than one-third of the state without electrical power, according to the state’s congressional delegation.

The delegation cited the impact of the storm in a letter to President Joe Biden supporting Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request for federal disaster aid.

The letter was signed by Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith.

Fourteen counties were affected by the July 9-10 storms, according to the letter: Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington and York.

The storms generated winds in excess of 70 mph to 90 mph and hail as large as 4 inches to 6 inches in diameter, according to the letter.

Among the cities that experienced power outages were Aurora, Battle Creek, Giltner, Neligh, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Meadow Grove, Oakdale, Omaha, La Vista, Papillion, Plattsmouth and Ralston.

The Omaha Public Power District experienced its largest outage on record and 37% of the state lost power. The storm also caused significant crop damage, including to corn, soybean, wheat, sunflower and alfalfa crops.

A preliminary damage assessment places the cost at about $30.86 million, according to the letter.

Those costs, however, do not reflect the damage to individual personal property because it is not eligible for federal aid under this request.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at the age of 80

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert