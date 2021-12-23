Kansas audit: St. Francis was in financial decline as it pursued Nebraska contract

The underbid and other shortcomings, including a failure to meet caseload limits, culminated earlier this month when St. Francis and Nebraska Health and Human Services agreed to end the contract on Jan. 3 — more than a year before it was set to expire.

In Kansas, auditors with the firm BT & Co. looked at four years of financial statements and other documents from fiscal years 2016 through 2019.

Among the findings:

Declining cash. Cash went from nearly $7.4 million at the end of fiscal year 2016 to $10,816 at the end of 2019.

Increasing reliance on credit. St. Francis went from accessing $21,000 on a line of credit in fiscal year 2016 to a little more than $9 million in 2019.

More for management, less for programs. The share of total expenses spent on programs shrank from 87% in fiscal year 2016 to 83% in 2019. During that same time period, the share spent on management and general expenses increased from 12% to 16%.