Kansas audit: St. Francis was in financial decline as it pursued Nebraska contract

A few months after St. Francis Ministries received a contract in 2019 to manage child welfare cases in the Omaha area, Kansas officials received allegations that the nonprofit was in financial disarray.
They soon commissioned an audit of St. Francis, which provides child welfare services in Kansas as well.
Released Thursday, the audit paints a picture of an organization that was facing mounting debt, spending a rising share of its money on management rather than programs, and headed at the time by a chief executive who enjoyed lavish trips using the nonprofit's money.
The audit also stated that Kansas-based St. Francis has since taken steps to correct those issues. A St. Francis spokesperson reiterated that on Thursday, describing the organization as financially stable.
“We are proud of the work done in the past year and the cultural changes we have seen at Saint Francis,” Morgan Rothenberger, executive director of marketing and communications, said in an email. “We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide healing and hope to children and families, working closely with our community members.”
Those recent changes have come amid continued setbacks in Nebraska, where St. Francis was contracted to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties starting in 2020. St. Francis later conceded it underbid that contract.
The underbid and other shortcomings, including a failure to meet caseload limits, culminated earlier this month when St. Francis and Nebraska Health and Human Services agreed to end the contract on Jan. 3 — more than a year before it was set to expire.
In Kansas, auditors with the firm BT & Co. looked at four years of financial statements and other documents from fiscal years 2016 through 2019.
Among the findings:
Declining cash. Cash went from nearly $7.4 million at the end of fiscal year 2016 to $10,816 at the end of 2019.
Increasing reliance on credit. St. Francis went from accessing $21,000 on a line of credit in fiscal year 2016 to a little more than $9 million in 2019.
More for management, less for programs. The share of total expenses spent on programs shrank from 87% in fiscal year 2016 to 83% in 2019. During that same time period, the share spent on management and general expenses increased from 12% to 16%.
Questionable spending. Robert Smith, St. Francis’ former CEO and president, racked up questionable expenses on credit cards — spending that the St. Francis board did not appear to have reviewed. Card statements showed that Smith charged expensive hotel stays and other travel expenses on trips to Oregon, Chicago and Florida — as well as Great Britain and Ireland. The auditors found no evidence of a business purpose for the Oregon, Florida and overseas trips; the Chicago trip coincided with a board trip. However, the Chicago trip included limousine services, Chicago Cubs tickets and expenses at the University Club of Chicago, a hotel and private social club. Overall, Smith had travel and hotel charges in every month of statements reviewed by the auditor, including “very nice hotels, first class flights, and several charges for meals and entertainment.” Smith could not immediately be reached for comment.
The audit appears to validate many of the concerns raised by the anonymous whistleblower in November 2019. The World-Herald obtained a copy of the whistleblower letter in December 2020 through a records request.
The whistleblower alleged St. Francis management bought $80,000 worth of Chicago Cubs tickets in 2019 — a claim that raised eyebrows in Nebraska, where the governor, Pete Ricketts, is part of the family that owns the baseball team. (Auditors found an agreement stating St. Francis would wire a third-party agent $65,000 in exchange for playoff tickets, although the copy of the agreement provided to auditors was not signed by a St. Francis representative and the Cubs did not make the playoffs that year, which should have led to the return of any money advanced.)
The whistleblower also said cash shortages forced St. Francis on “multiple occasions” to prioritize paying its bills.
After learning of the whistleblower report, St. Francis launched an internal investigation that led to the departure of Smith and the organization's chief operations officer.
"The Board of Directors and current corporate leadership team have been transparent to stakeholders about the changes that have taken place to address issues that occurred under the previous administration,” Rothenberger wrote in her email Thursday. “Internal controls have been strengthened. Since November 2020, we have made significant strides to stabilize and improve the financial health of our organization. We are stronger today and moving forward.”
While the issues raised in the audit largely predate St. Francis’ operations in Nebraska, the nonprofit has faced its share of challenges here.
In January, St. Francis’ then-interim CEO conceded the nonprofit underbid its initial contract. St. Francis won the job by offering to do it for $197 million, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract. When the bids were reviewed, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost.
In admitting it had underbid the contract, St. Francis cautioned it was on the verge of running out of money. That led the state to approve an amended contract that would pay St. Francis an additional $147.3 million, which effectively eliminated the cost difference between St. Francis’ bid and the bid from PromiseShip.
The amended agreement also shortened the duration of St. Francis’ commitment. Its original contract in 2019 was for five years, but the amended agreement set the expiration date for February 2023.
Even with the additional state funding, St. Francis struggled to provide adequate services.
During its time in Nebraska, St. Francis has failed to comply with caseload limits set by Nebraska law, making it harder for workers to give children and families the attention needed.
A handful of St. Francis employees walked off the job multiple consecutive days in early September to protest high caseloads that they said were negatively impacting children and families.
That same month, state licensure officials barred St. Francis from taking on any new cases. The restriction remained in effect as of Dec. 14.
Meanwhile, a special legislative committee tasked with investigating the state's contract with St. Francis heard startling testimony.
A child-abuse pediatrician told the committee in August that vulnerable children and families had been falling through the cracks under St. Francis’ watch. The physician shared a case in which foster parents had called a St. Francis case worker and the after-hours emergency line about a suicidal teenager, but did not receive a return call until days later.
Earlier this month, the legislative committee and a special consultant released separate reports that concluded Nebraska should return to having state workers oversee the cases, rather than rely on an outside contractor.
The reports echoed a recommendation from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare, who in September released a special report on the contract. The report called for the state to end its 12-year experiment with having private contractors manage child welfare cases, saying the effort has yielded no measurable improvement and demonstrated unacceptable risk.
On Dec. 14, HHS and St. Francis announced they had agreed to end the contract early. The official action is expected to take place on Jan. 3, followed by a six-month transition period in which St. Francis will transfer the cases to state workers.
In announcing the decision, St. Francis President and CEO William Clark said the state had more resources to devote to children and their families.
“This is really about what’s best for children and families and the resources available to take care of them,” he said. “When you look at the workforce of St. Francis, their work has been incredible. There has been no maltreatment of children. Children have not been lost, they’ve been taken care of, but from a case-ratio perspective, there was work to do.”
St. Francis intends to continue operating in the Omaha area as a child placing agency.