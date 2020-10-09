Kara Eastman receives endorsement from Sen. McCollister, Republican who called out Trump

Democrat Kara Eastman celebrated her own aisle-crossing endorsement on Friday, with Republican State Sen. John McCollister bucking his party and backing her U.S. House bid.

McCollister of Omaha, who made national news in 2019 for tweeting President Donald Trump and some in the GOP were “enabling white supremacy,” said Eastman was the best pick for the 2nd District.

He said Republican Rep. Don Bacon offers no meaningful check on the worst impulses of the Trump administration. Eastman, he said, won’t “buckle under any pressure from the Democrat Party.”

“When Don Bacon comes into the district, he makes the claim that he’s independent and nonpartisan,” McCollister said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

McCollister criticized Bacon for voting with Trump and the GOP more than 90% of the time. That is fealty, McCollister said. Last month, McCollister endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

