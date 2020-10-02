Kara Eastman says 'radical socialist' attack ad manipulates what she actually said

WASHINGTON — Omaha area voters may have noticed an ad attacking Kara Eastman in which the Democratic congressional candidate appears to declare herself a “radical socialist.”

But the footage of her using that phrase was taken out of context.

The Eastman campaign posted the original video of her saying it during an online meet-and-greet session with members of Brooklyn Resist, a group that volunteered to help make phone calls and send text messages on her behalf.

Eastman told the group that her opponent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the country and that Republicans are so scared of losing the race that they’ve resorted to outlandish attacks on her.

“There’s flyers going out to everybody in the district that ‘I’m a radical socialist’ and calling me ‘Comrade Kara’ and all these over-the-top things saying I’m inciting riots,” Eastman said.

The Republican-aligned Super PAC Defending Main Street released the new ad this week that alternates between positive depictions of Bacon as an Air Force veteran and someone who “defends the police” with Eastman saying those words “I’m a radical socialist” again and again.