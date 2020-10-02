Kara Eastman says 'radical socialist' attack ad manipulates what she actually said

WASHINGTON — Omaha area voters may have noticed an ad attacking Kara Eastman in which the Democratic congressional candidate appears to declare herself a “radical socialist.”
But the footage of her using that phrase was taken out of context.
The Eastman campaign posted the original video of her saying it during an online meet-and-greet session with members of Brooklyn Resist, a group that volunteered to help make phone calls and send text messages on her behalf.
Eastman told the group that her opponent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the country and that Republicans are so scared of losing the race that they’ve resorted to outlandish attacks on her.
“There’s flyers going out to everybody in the district that ‘I’m a radical socialist’ and calling me ‘Comrade Kara’ and all these over-the-top things saying I’m inciting riots,” Eastman said.
The Republican-aligned Super PAC Defending Main Street released the new ad this week that alternates between positive depictions of Bacon as an Air Force veteran and someone who “defends the police” with Eastman saying those words “I’m a radical socialist” again and again.
“This might be the most SHAMEFUL thing to occur yet from Don Bacon's campaign,” Eastman wrote on Twitter. “This deceptive ad is now RUNNING on Omaha TV. Bacon & his friends clipped a video of me talking and completely manipulated what I said.”
Bacon often talks about the importance of civility in the nation’s political discourse and how he tries to foster it.
Asked about Eastman’s criticism of the ad, Bacon campaign spokesman Kyle Clark noted that it was sponsored by an outside group and referred questions to Defending Main Street.
Sarah Chamberlain, Defending Main Street treasurer, stood by the spot and said that Eastman has supported policies such as Medicare For All and politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
“If she’s not a socialist, stop supporting socialist policies,” Chamberlain told The World-Herald.
In a statement, Eastman took issue with the idea that Bacon’s campaign wasn’t responsible for the ad, saying that candidates regularly signal to Super PACs the messages they want amplified.
“Bacon regularly calls me a “radical” and a “socialist” so this dark money ad is completely on-brand for the Bacon campaign,” Eastman said. “If this situation were reversed, I would instantly denounce it and ask that it be taken down.”
Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com