Kara Eastman's urge to help steered her to social work, now points her toward Washington

She said people are ahead of the politicians on many issues, including health care and making corporations and the wealthy pay a fairer share of taxes.

Most people, she said, including progressives, want similar things: “Reasonable firearms restrictions” and “universal health care” are two examples.

Politicians in Congress need to be willing to take a stand and move forward on those issues, and they will catch up with the people over time, she said.

It wasn’t too long ago that some people opposed the creation of Social Security and Medicare, yet those have become widely popular.

In the same way, Eastman said, the public will eventually embrace universal health care, even though some today criticize it as “socialism.”

“Some of these ideas take a little bit to get used to,” she said.

This is Eastman’s second attempt to unseat Bacon. She lost to him by about 2 percentage points in 2018.

She comes into the 2020 election with more campaign experience and broader Democratic support this time around. She easily won a three-person Democratic primary in May over Ann Ashford and Gladys Harrison, with 62% of the vote.