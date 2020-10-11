Kara Eastman's urge to help steered her to social work, now points her toward Washington

Democrat Kara Eastman developed her urge to help while watching her mom struggle after her dad left.
She saw her aunt fight addiction. And as a 7-year-old, she felt her grandmother’s grief after her grandfather died in a car wreck.
“I’ve been through a lot, and I’ve seen a lot,” said Eastman, the Democratic nominee in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District.
Those who know Eastman say she was shaped by those early experiences in Illinois and Florida.
They inform and define her political approach, said State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who became friends with Eastman when working in a Dundee storefront next door to the nonprofit Eastman directed.
“She doesn’t need a poll to see what people need from her,” Hunt said. “She asks, and in many ways, she intuits it by watching and listening.”
Eastman, 48, often makes policies personal, mentioning the loss of her mom to cancer and how her mom skipped at least one drug because it cost too much.
She rejects the labels put on her by Republican Rep. Don Bacon and GOP-aligned groups. She’s been called a “radical socialist” and “Comrade Kara,” and Bacon says her policies are “too risky for Nebraska.”
“I am a Democrat,” Eastman told The World-Herald. “I’m not a socialist. I’m not a democratic socialist.”
She said people are ahead of the politicians on many issues, including health care and making corporations and the wealthy pay a fairer share of taxes.
Most people, she said, including progressives, want similar things: “Reasonable firearms restrictions” and “universal health care” are two examples.
Politicians in Congress need to be willing to take a stand and move forward on those issues, and they will catch up with the people over time, she said.
It wasn’t too long ago that some people opposed the creation of Social Security and Medicare, yet those have become widely popular.
In the same way, Eastman said, the public will eventually embrace universal health care, even though some today criticize it as “socialism.”
“Some of these ideas take a little bit to get used to,” she said.
This is Eastman’s second attempt to unseat Bacon. She lost to him by about 2 percentage points in 2018.
She comes into the 2020 election with more campaign experience and broader Democratic support this time around. She easily won a three-person Democratic primary in May over Ann Ashford and Gladys Harrison, with 62% of the vote.
Eastman hasn’t changed her core beliefs, but she has sanded off some of the hardest edges of her rhetoric for this campaign.
Progressives nationally have rallied around Eastman in a test of whether progressives can win outside of traditionally Democratic-leaning districts. Their donations have helped her hold her own against GOP attack ads.
But the biggest change is that many traditional Democrats, too, including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, now view her as someone who can win with the right investment in her race.
“Today, she’s a solid, mature Democratic candidate with a real chance to win,” said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with experience in local Democratic politics.
What remains to be seen, he said, is whether she can appeal to enough independents and centrist Republicans to win a general election in the 2nd District.
Eastman’s progressivism has offended some old-guard, centrist Democrats, including some who said privately that they would prefer middle-of-the road Democrats to represent Omaha’s politically split district.
Former Rep. Brad Ashford, whom Eastman defeated in the 2018 primary, announced his support for Bacon minutes before the candidates’ first debate on Wednesday, saying the country needs “unifiers not dividers in Congress.” His wife, Ann Ashford, has said she will not endorse in the race.
Other Democrats have criticized Eastman for her comments after the May 30 shooting death of James Scurlock by a bar owner during a protest in the Old Market. On Twitter, Eastman referred to Scurlock’s death as a “cold-blooded murder of a young black man.”
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine left the Democratic Party to become a Republican last week and endorsed Bacon, calling her comments “irresponsible,” “reckless” and “incendiary.”
Support Local Journalism
Kleine did not charge the bar owner, Jake Gardner, who was white, and described the shooting as self-defense. A grand jury later charged Gardner with four felonies, including manslaughter. Gardner died by suicide Sept. 20 in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Eastman has said she won’t apologize for speaking up for people whose voices are too often ignored. She said Black and brown Nebraskans are tired of being overlooked and undervalued.
“When people are hurting, they need help,” she said.
Eastman said she knew she wanted a job helping people by age 9, thinking she might become a psychologist or psychiatrist.
She chose social work after watching a presentation in college. She worked at a domestic violence shelter in Chicago and a homeless shelter in Orange County, California, then came to Omaha in 2006, where she directed a nonprofit focused on helping families address lead poisoning.
Family and friends help Eastman keep the campaign in perspective, especially her husband of 20 years, Scott, a history professor at Creighton University, and 19-year-old daughter, Sabina, a college sophomore.
“We’re a little team,” Eastman said. “We’re kind of boring.”
In normal times, she said, you might find her spending free time with her family at a concert, a coffee shop, a restaurant and — before the coronavirus intervened — traveling.
Eastman cooks as a creative outlet. Scott jokes that she can’t repeat a great meal because she doesn’t write down the recipe.
Eastman’s daughter, with her mom’s help, babysat Hunt’s daughter, Alice, when Hunt needed to campaign or work at the clothing store she used to own.
“She never asked questions or made me feel bad for needing to work,” Hunt said of Eastman. “She and Sabina did it, and as a working single mom, I was grateful.”
One of the biggest differences in Eastman’s rhetoric in 2020 compared with 2018 is her frequent acknowledgment that she might have to accept smaller steps and compromise to get things done in Congress.
For example, she still wants to replace private health insurance with “Medicare for All.” She cites research showing that it offers more coverage for less combined cost. But she said she will accept the best compromise she can get that moves policies closer to her goal.
Her party’s presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, backs a health care plan that lowers the Medicare eligibility age to 60. It would expand the number of Americans eligible for Affordable Care Act subsidies, make those subsidies more generous and create a public option alongside the offered private plans.
“Of course I would support that,” Eastman said.
She has sided with protesters upset about police brutality. Her campaign was endorsed by Justice Democrats, a group pushing racial and social justice for people of color and the poor.
Her opponent, Bacon, is backed by the 2nd District’s law enforcement unions. Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, has described Eastman’s agenda as “defund the police-lite.”
“We need to elect members of Congress who will have our back,” Conner said at a west Omaha watch party for President Donald Trump’s address to the Republican National Convention this summer.
But Eastman points out that she never called for police to be stripped of funding. In her first job out of college, she worked alongside police officers as a social worker who met with victims of domestic violence and connected them with services.
She said officers need increased federal and local investment to bring in outside help, including social workers and mental health professionals, to reduce the number of calls that go sideways.
“I feel for police,” she said. “We ask too much of them.”
Republicans point out that Eastman attended a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders before the Iowa caucuses and that Sanders and a group of progressive House members known as the Squad endorsed her primary and general election bids.
But Eastman said that she attended rallies for many of the Democratic presidential contenders and that she didn’t endorse Sanders. She endorsed Biden after the race’s outcome was clear. Biden endorsed her in September.
Eastman said she will work across the aisle if elected, pointing to her time creating and leading the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance, a nonprofit focused on reducing the impacts of lead poisoning.
Its board contained several Republican officeholders, including then-Gov. Dave Heineman and then-Rep. Lee Terry. Terry said Eastman deserves “her props” for starting the nonprofit.
Terry said lead abatement in North Omaha was not “a Republican or Democrat thing,” It was about helping people, he said.
“She called us,” he said, recalling at least one board meeting he attended. “She was very much in charge, and there was great discussion about what they were going to try and do.”
With help from the entire Nebraska delegation, Terry said, the Healthy Kids Alliance secured federal funds and started work that continues today.
Our best staff images of October 2020
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.