Keep an eye on your mailbox. First wave of early ballots go out in Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2020 election officially started on Monday, 36 days before Election Day, with the mailing of the first wave of early ballots.
The Douglas County Election Commission mailed out 110,000 early ballots, a single-day record for the number of ballots mailed.
Monday was the first day that election officials in Nebraska’s 93 counties could mail absentee ballots to voters.
Douglas County voters have requested more than 155,000 ballots thus far. The rest of the requested ballots will be mailed in the coming days, said Brian Kruse, Douglas County election commissioner.
Voters have until Oct. 23 to request a ballot. However, local and state election officials urged voters to get their requests in sooner than that.
“Don’t wait,” Kruse said. “Get your request in so you’ll have time to return it.”
Sarpy County election officials, as of Friday, said they had received nearly 47,000 early ballot requests and planned to send out more than 35,000 ballots on Monday.
“We hired extra election workers and worked all weekend to get it done,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl.
Statewide, early ballot requests for the 2020 general election continued to set records, as they did for the May primary, amid continuing coronavirus concerns.
As of Friday, more than 326,000 Nebraskans had requested early ballots for the general election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.
That’s “about the same rate as in the primary,” Evnen said. In May, a primary-record 383,000 people voted early.
More people have already requested ballots for this fall’s general election than voted early in any presidential election in Nebraska history. The next closest presidential election for early voting was 2016, when 221,000 people voted early.
State and local election officials said the U.S. Postal Service has told them that Nebraska voters should mail back their ballots no later than Oct. 27.
Nebraska election law requires that all ballots be received by the end of voting on Election Day, Nov. 3. The postmark is irrelevant.
It has to get there, Evnen said.
That’s why state and local election officials say they recommend that people concerned about getting their ballots back in time turn them in at a county election drop box.
Every county has at least one, and some have numerous boxes. Douglas County has 13, including four new ones. Sarpy County has six drop boxes.
The election officials said they have not seen any signs of increased voter fraud this year as more people vote by mail, a common allegation by President Donald Trump.
Kruse said what he generally sees are honest mistakes, including ballots rejected because someone forgot to sign the back of the early voting envelope, a signature that officials check against voter registration files.
He and other election officials said they try to work to overcome such problems with voters, who can check the secretary of state’s website to see if their ballot has been accepted.
Submitting a falsified ballot is a felony, and anyone who attempts it will be prosecuted and could face prison time, election officials warned.
Evnen said voters should be wary of groups offering to turn in their absentee ballots. Once a ballot is out of a voter’s hands, there’s no guarantee of where it will be sent, he said.
Nebraska voters have three options this fall: voting early by requesting a ballot by mail, voting early in person at their county election office starting Oct. 5, or voting in person on Nov. 3. Social distancing and masks will be suggested at polling places, where sanitizer will be available.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said she and other party leaders have confidence in all three ways to vote. She said voters should choose the one that’s “easy and convenient” for them.
Democrats are requesting ballots at a higher rate than Republicans, relative to their share of the electorate. That’s true statewide but is especially the case in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton suggested that Republicans who are wary of voting by mail can vote in person on Election Day or early using county drop boxes, instead of mailing in ballots.
“This election will see record turnout,” Hamilton said. “And it is critical that every vote is counted.”
Nebraska has 11 rural counties that vote entirely by mail. Evnen said he's seen no more significant signs of fraud in those counties than in the state's other counties that also offer voting in person.
