Keep an eye on your mailbox. First wave of early ballots go out in Nebraska

The election officials said they have not seen any signs of increased voter fraud this year as more people vote by mail, a common allegation by President Donald Trump.

Kruse said what he generally sees are honest mistakes, including ballots rejected because someone forgot to sign the back of the early voting envelope, a signature that officials check against voter registration files.

He and other election officials said they try to work to overcome such problems with voters, who can check the secretary of state’s website to see if their ballot has been accepted.

Submitting a falsified ballot is a felony, and anyone who attempts it will be prosecuted and could face prison time, election officials warned.

Evnen said voters should be wary of groups offering to turn in their absentee ballots. Once a ballot is out of a voter’s hands, there’s no guarantee of where it will be sent, he said.

Nebraska voters have three options this fall: voting early by requesting a ballot by mail, voting early in person at their county election office starting Oct. 5, or voting in person on Nov. 3. Social distancing and masks will be suggested at polling places, where sanitizer will be available.