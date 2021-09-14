Key differences between redistricting proposals for metro Omaha congressional districts

The Republican map would split Douglas County roughly along Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road. Areas north and west of those main thoroughfares would move into the 1st District. Among the areas affected: the northern part of the former town of Elkhorn, Bennington, Waterloo, Valley and the Cunningham Lake and Standing Bear Lake areas.

All of Sarpy County would be in the 2nd District. Currently, the county is divided between the 1st and 2nd Districts. Generally, the Bellevue area now is in the 1st District; areas to the west, including Papillion, La Vista and Gretna, are in the 2nd District.

In addition, all of heavily rural Saunders County, which is currently in the 1st District, would become the western part of the 2nd District.

The geographic size of the 2nd District would more than double.

Democratic plan (Legislative Bill 2)

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha developed his plan working with fellow Democrats.

Wayne's plan would leave all of Douglas County in the 2nd District and continue splitting Sarpy County.