Key player in Fortenberry indictment resigns as president of Christian group

Fortenberry ran into Baaklini in Washington sometime after the fundraiser, according to federal court documents, and asked him something to the effect of: “Do you think anything was wrong with the fundraiser?”

Baaklini replied by falsely saying “no” and then asked why. Fortenberry reportedly responded “because it all came from the same family.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts, during a press conference on Monday, addressed the indictment: “I can tell you, with having known Congressman Fortenberry for years, that he’s a man of high integrity, and I don’t believe he would knowingly violate campaign finance laws. And I’ll be praying for him and his family as they go through this fight.”

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has said he was "misled" by federal investigators and didn't recall all of the details of a 2018 phone call in which federal prosecutors said he was told the donations were illegal. After two interviews with FBI investigators in 2019, Fortenberry gave the $30,000 to two charities.

Several phone calls and messages to Baaklini over the past week by The World-Herald have gone unanswered.