Labor shortage disrupts developmental disability services; 2,866 Nebraskans on waiting list

Developmental disability service providers don't have those options available because they cannot leave people without care and because wages depend on payment rates set by the state. As a result, staff are leaving for higher-paying jobs.

It is hard to keep people, she said, "when we pay people $11 an hour and they can make $17 an hour at Target and not have to work Christmas."

Schriver said the provider group is asking for an emergency rate increase. She said they have presented their case to the Governor's Office, HHS and the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. Gov. Pete Ricketts will deliver his budget proposals to the Legislature in mid-January. HHS did not include an increase in its budget request to Ricketts.

Schriver said state payment rates have gone up in each of the last three years, with a 2% increase taking effect July 1.

But operating margins have been squeezed by inflation and pandemic-driven disruptions. Those disruptions include covering for employees who get COVID-19 or are exposed to someone with the disease. They also include situations in which staff have had to quarantine with residents at group homes after an exposure.