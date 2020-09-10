Lara Trump stops in Omaha, says father-in-law Donald Trump delivered results

Lara Trump, in her speech, said that Democrats and members of the press have frightened too many people about the virus and that Republicans are smart enough to know better.

More than 190,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, far more than the roughly 30,000 to 60,000 who die each year from the flu.

Lara Trump, as the president and other surrogates have, described Biden as a Trojan horse for progressives in the Democratic Party who she said want to shift toward socialism.

Biden calls himself a capitalist and says the nation’s economic system can be improved to be fairer without being replaced, but Republicans seek to tie him to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

Trump also brushed off a story in The Atlantic, parts of which were confirmed separately by Fox News and the Associated Press, reporting that the president made disparaging statements about military members.

She said that her father-in-law didn’t say what was reported, that he cares about veterans and that he will make sure that people who have served are taken care of. She said Biden would start new wars.