Lara Trump stops in Omaha, says her father-in-law Donald Trump delivered results

President Donald Trump confirmed Omaha’s status as a presidential swing district Thursday by sending his second surrogate in less than a month to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara rallied a midmorning Omaha crowd of 75 to 100 supporters, who included Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders.
Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's son, Eric, visited the west Omaha field office after stopping at the campaign’s Council Bluffs office. Iowa remains a battleground state, though most expect Trump to win it again.
Lara Trump's Nebraska stop focused on reminding Republicans in Douglas County and western Sarpy County what’s at stake and why the campaign needs them to get their neighbors to vote.
Ricketts, joking with a partisan crowd, told them they needed to vote 10 times this fall. “Not that way,” he said. Get nine or 10 people you know to vote, he said.
Lara Trump said her father-in-law has done more in three and a half years than former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden did in nearly 50 years of service.
“The American people care about results,” Lara Trump said, spurring applause. “One man has delivered them, Donald Trump.”
The president won the Omaha area congressional district by two percentage points in 2016. Nebraska awards an electoral vote to the winner of the presidential popular vote in each congressional district.
But, since 2016, Douglas County has added registered Democrats to the voting rolls at a faster pace than Republicans in Douglas and Sarpy County's slice of the 2nd District.
That’s why the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia now lists Biden as a slight favorite to win the 2nd District, as President Barack Obama did in 2008.
Most race prognosticators and pollsters list the Omaha-area electoral vote as a toss-up. It’s part of why Trump’s campaign sent Second Lady Karen Pence to Omaha in August.
The Democratic National Committee, in a statement, attacked Trump’s visit as a “transparent attempt to distract from the reality of Trump’s toxic record in Nebraska.”
Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb, echoed that stance, saying the president failed in responding appropriately to the coronavirus, leaving a wounded economy.
Lara Trump, in her speech, said Democrats and members of the media have frightened too many people about the virus, and Republicans are smart enough to know better.
According to the most recent count, more than 190,000 Americans have died this year from the coronavirus, far more than the roughly 30,000 to 60,000 who die each year from the flu.
Lara Trump, as the president and other surrogates have, described Biden as a Trojan Horse for progressives in the Democratic Party who she said want to shift toward socialism.
Biden calls himself a capitalist and said the nation’s economic system can be improved to be fairer without being replaced, while Republican ads point to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Trump also brushed off a story in The Atlantic, parts of which were confirmed separately by Fox News and the Associated Press, reporting that the president made disparaging statements about veterans.
She said her father-in-law didn’t say what was reported, cares about veterans and will make sure that people who have served are taken care of. She said Biden would start new wars.
Biden has criticized Trump for the statements, which criticized veterans who died. Biden’s deceased son Beau served in Iraq. Trump received draft deferments for the Vietnam War.
Ballots by mail in Nebraska will be sent starting at the end of September. The election is Nov. 3.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska primary voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Don Bacon Votes
Nebraska Primary
Nebraska Primary
Don Bacon votes
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.