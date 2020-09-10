Lara Trump stops in Omaha, says her father-in-law Donald Trump delivered results

Lara Trump, in her speech, said Democrats and members of the media have frightened too many people about the virus, and Republicans are smart enough to know better.

According to the most recent count, more than 190,000 Americans have died this year from the coronavirus, far more than the roughly 30,000 to 60,000 who die each year from the flu.

Lara Trump, as the president and other surrogates have, described Biden as a Trojan Horse for progressives in the Democratic Party who she said want to shift toward socialism.

Biden calls himself a capitalist and said the nation’s economic system can be improved to be fairer without being replaced, while Republican ads point to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Trump also brushed off a story in The Atlantic, parts of which were confirmed separately by Fox News and the Associated Press, reporting that the president made disparaging statements about veterans.

She said her father-in-law didn’t say what was reported, cares about veterans and will make sure that people who have served are taken care of. She said Biden would start new wars.