Larry the Cable Guy, Lancaster County GOP join effort to oust Lincoln's mayor

Entering the final stretch of signature gathering, recall organizers gained the support of the Lancaster County Republican Party and Larry the Cable Guy in trying to remove Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

The move by the Lancaster County GOP marks the most partisan shift in what had been a campaign billed by LNK Recall as a bipartisan push to hold city leaders accountable for their pandemic actions.

Party officials didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

But emails obtained by the Journal Star show County GOP Chairman Jason Jackson, who is the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Director and serves as Gov. Pete Ricketts' chief human resources officer, met with recall organizers after members of an internal committee expressed interest in supporting the effort.

He sought approval to offer space for signature-gathering events and meetings, turn over party data to the recall volunteers, increase communications critical of the city administration, create a "Stop Leirion" website and spend up to $5,000 on radio ads criticizing Gaylor Baird.

In the emails to party leaders, Jackson said the radio ads also could help Republican candidates in the spring 2021 City Council election.