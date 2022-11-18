Last ballots show Fredrickson winning Omaha's District 20 legislative seat by a squeaker

LINCOLN — Election officials closed out ballot counting Friday with no change in the outcome of two tightly contested legislative races.

Unofficial tabulations from the Douglas County Election Commission show that John Fredrickson, a Democrat, defeated Stu Dornan, a Republican, to claim Omaha's District 20 seat. The outcome is expected to stand, barring an extraordinary turn of events.

Fredrickson, who will be the first openly gay man in the Legislature, led Dornan by 82 votes after all the outstanding provisional ballots were counted Friday morning. That's just enough to avoid triggering an automatic recount.

Under state law, a recount is automatic when the difference between two candidates' vote totals is less than 1% of the winner’s total. In this case, Fredrickson got 8,139 votes, so 1% would be 81.

"I think we're in the clear at this point," Fredrickson said. "I'm honored to be trusted with the seat by my district."

Dornan did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

In Lancaster County, the last vote totals solidified Democrat George Dungan's lead over Republican Russ Barger for the District 26 seat.

In other tightly contested battles, Republican Aaron Hanson cemented his win over Democrat Greg Gonzalez in the race for Douglas County sheriff. With the additional ballots counted, Hanson, a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department’s fugitive unit, maintained a 1,102-vote lead over Gonzalez, a retired Omaha Police Department deputy chief. Gonzalez had been holding out hope that the outstanding ballots could tip the race, but on Friday he conceded.

"Though we came up short in a very close and hotly contested race, our commitment to public safety and accountability remains steadfast," he said in a statement.

Hanson, who previously expressed appreciation for the support he had received, simply posted on social media Friday the words "sheriff - elect" followed by a check mark.

The latest results also did not dislodge Republican Pat Condon as the winner over current Democratic State Sen. Adam Morfeld for Lancaster County attorney.

The results mean that Republicans will have 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority even if they all voted together on an issue. It takes 33 votes to end a filibuster in the 49-member Legislature.

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that lawmakers serve without regard to party membership and political parties are not part of the legislative structure. However, some votes tend to split along party lines, particularly when bills involve issues with clear partisan differences.

Some high-profile conservative causes came up short in the face of filibusters this past session, including a proposal that would have banned abortions in Nebraska and another that would have allowed for permitless concealed carry. Backers of both efforts vowed to continue fighting in future legislative sessions.

Efforts to make Nebraska a winner-takes-all Electoral College state again and to eliminate secret ballots for choosing legislative leaders also bring out partisan divides.