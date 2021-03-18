Latest Nebraska budget plan would boost property tax relief to more than $1.45 billion

The latest action by the Appropriations Committee would put $25 million more into the program for the current year and $38 million more for 2022, with the goal of increasing the credits by 2% annually. The percentage matches the proposed increase in rates to be paid to health and human services providers in the budget plan.

The Legislative Fiscal Office estimated that the additional money would boost credits on residential and commercial property to $108.95 and $110.95 for the two years. Credits on ag land would increase to an estimated $130.73 and $135.86.

Counting the $626 million for the income tax credits and $214 million over two years for homestead exemptions, the total property tax relief amounts to $1.45 billion.

In other actions this week, the Appropriations Committee voted to beef up the state's rainy day fund by transferring $50 million in each of the two budget years into the fund. The infusion of money would put the reserve at an estimated $763 million by June 30, 2023, or about 14.2% of state revenue.

The committee also agreed to shore up the state's health care cash fund by picking up $10.1 million a year of behavioral health care with state general funds. The health care fund has paid for that portion of behavioral health care until now.