LINCOLN — A Nebraska lawmaker has crafted what she called one of the most "conservative" medical marijuana bills in the country in hopes of overcoming obstacles that torched previous attempts at legalization.

Legislative Bill 588, dubbed the "Medicinal Cannabis Act," is one of three bills that would legalize some form of marijuana that will be debated in the Nebraska Legislature this year. The bill would legalize marijuana for medical use, and was the subject of a three-hour public hearing in the Legislature's Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The introducer, State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, has made multiple attempts to legalize medical marijuana through legislation and ballot initiatives. Last year, she led a petition drive that failed to gather enough votes to make it on the November ballot. In 2020, she led another petition effort, but that initiative was disqualified from the ballot by a State Supreme Court decision because it contained more than one subject.

After the 2022 initiative failed, Wishart vowed to introduce a bill that would accomplish the same thing this session. And during Thursday's hearing, Wishart vowed that will lead another initiative to try to get onto the 2024 ballot if LB 588 fails.

"We know that we'll be able to get this done," she said.

Two other bills to decriminalize marijuana also came before the Judiciary Committee Thursday. LB 22, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, chair of the committee, would decriminalize marijuana use and possession. LB 634, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would decriminalize marijuana and would nullify some marijuana-related convictions.

So far in the U.S., 37 states have legalized medical marijuana, while 21 have approved it for non-medical use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Nebraska, possession of a small amount of marijuana has been decriminalized — though it will still earn you a citation and fine — but larger possession and sale of marijuana for any purpose is still a criminal violation.

Wishart, a Democrat, said she worked with Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, a Republican, on several compromises that led to Hansen co-sponsoring the bill.

Under the bill, Wishart said medical marijuana would only be allowed to treat specific conditions approved by the Nebraska Medical Association. Individuals would not be allowed to smoke or vaporize the substance, although inhalers would be allowed. It would also be regulated by the state's prescription drug monitoring program.

Wishart said she is willing to narrow the bill, as long as it remains "patient-centered."

"This bill is not going to fail due to a lack of compromise," Wishart said.

An opponent, Maggie Ballard with the nonprofit Heartland Family Service, said she appreciated the provisions the bill included compared to legislation in other states. She said the regulations would help to limit abuse of the medication.

The committee heard from several parents who provided emotional testimony about their children who would benefit from medical marijuana, largely to treat their epilepsy or other conditions that cause seizures. Mother Elizabeth Bronson asked lawmakers to approve the bill to help lower her son's risk of dying every night.

"My son's brain is on fire," Bronson said.

Physicians and pharmacists also testified in support of LB 588, claiming that research backs up the safety and benefits of medical marijuana. Physician Amanda McKinney said marijuana is relatively low risk for developing long-term dependence, and there's no evidence that it leads to physical addiction. Only about 1.7% of people who use marijuana go on to use harder drugs, McKinney claimed.

Several opponents argued that medical marijuana was not safe because it has yet to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I substance by the federal government, which indicates it has a high risk for abuse and low medical use. Other Schedule I drugs include heroin, ecstasy and LSD.

Ballard said Heartland Family Service would not support medical marijuana until it is FDA approved.

"We feel like we're putting the cart ahead of the horse here," Ballard said.

However, McKinney argued that many FDA-approved drugs are more dangerous that medical marijuana. Marcia Mueting, CEO of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, made a similar argument regarding the drug's classification. She noted that several opiates are classified as Schedule II drugs.

The State Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Attorney General's Office opposed LB 588. Attorney General Mike Hilgers argued the bill was unconstitutional because it conflicts with federal law on controlled substances.

Hilgers said Congress and the U.S. Department of Justice have failed to properly enforce the law in states where medical marijuana is legal, creating a "regulatory patchwork" across the nation. If LB 588 passes, Hilgers vowed his office would work to enforce constitutional law, though he did not specify what that would look like when he was pressed by McKinney.

