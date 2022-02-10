Lawmaker wants to require Ricketts to apply for more federal housing aid

The letter on Megan McCaul's front door gives her 30 days to come up with rent.
Otherwise, the single mother of three will be evicted.
McCaul told the Nebraska Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee on Friday that she's continued to struggle during the pandemic, losing several jobs leading up to her recent eviction notice.
The Lincoln woman was one of several people who testified before the committee on legislation that would require Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for a second round of federal dollars to be used for emergency rental and mortgage assistance.
Ricketts previously said that he would not apply for the additional $120 million, citing a lack of need in the state and concerns about the potential for fraud. The state's budget director previously said the decision would make Nebraska one of two states to leave the money on the table.
The decision sparked a backlash from some state lawmakers and housing advocates, who pointed to ongoing need for rental and mortgage assistance in the state.
State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln told The World-Herald that is exactly why he introduced the measure before the committee Friday.
"There's still plenty of Nebraskans struggling with housing," he said. "I don't think it makes any sense to turn down this opportunity."
The state's current program allows struggling renters to get up to a year's worth of back rent, plus three additional months. Money is sent directly to landlords and utility providers on renters' behalf. The state, Omaha, Lincoln, Douglas County and Lancaster County all were allotted money.
Nebraska received $200 million from the U.S. Treasury for the first round. It's expected to help renters through the end of this year.
The second round of funding could be spent for an additional three years.
Hansen told the committee that the first round of money has been underused in part because of the application process, as well as a lack of awareness and outreach.
Part of Ricketts' reasoning for turning down the second round of funding is because "he doesn't see a need," Hansen said. "I hope today that need comes through loud and clear."
Lawyers, landlords and officials with community organizations that offer housing assistance testified before the committee.
Several testifiers said the application process is cumbersome for tenants. It requires information from tenant and landlord, including several pieces of documentation like pay stubs and photo identification.
Lee Will, the state budget administrator, said the state's documentation requirements help protect against fraud.
"Some may find it cumbersome," he said. "I would say we're not paying fraudulent actors."
But Andy Marsh, who owns almost 600 rental properties between Hastings and Grand Island, said the application portal is time consuming. It assumes that his tenants have working cellphones, laptops, an internet connection or transportation to a local library.
Marsh said he has given his staff members laptops to go door to door to help tenants apply for assistance. But he and his staff have to "babysit" the applications, often calling or emailing to follow up. They've sometimes gone more than a month without hearing back or have spent hours on hold to find out what was holding applications up.
Karen Rathke, president of the Heartland United Way in Grand Island, said many of the families served are living paycheck to paycheck. But the organization has limited resources to help those people.
The process could be more efficient, she said, if money were in the hands of providers in the community. Rathke said they vet applications as closely as possible to be sure that money is going to the right people. But helping people painstakingly apply through the state portal is starting to leave some service providers feeling burnt out.
"There's a pot of money that has not been allocated and has to be spent by the end of September," she said. "We would desperately appreciate having some of those resources."
Some other states have let applicants use self-attestation in applying for assistance, streamlining the process, said Kasey Ogle, an attorney with Nebraska Appleseed. Nebraska has taken another route, asking them to provide several pieces of documentation.
Additional funding would help prevent a "tsunami of homelessness" in Nebraska communities, said Dave Pantos, a volunteer lawyer with the Nebraska Tenant Assistance Project.
Eviction court in Douglas County recently had 135 cases scheduled, the most since March 2020, said Erin Feichtinger of Together Omaha. The majority of those cases were for nonpayment.
Inefficiencies in the state program are by the state's own design, Feichtinger said. Those quirks can be worked out in a second round of funding, she said.
The committee received 58 letters of support and no letters opposing the measure.
Will, the budget administrator, spoke against the measure on behalf of Ricketts. Will said money from the first round of funding was split, with $158.6 million going to the state, $22.2 million for Omaha, $13.5 million for Lincoln, $4.3 million for Douglas County and $1.4 million for Lancaster County.
The state undertook marketing efforts, including social media posts, radio ads and billboards, he said.
The reason for opposition, he said, is that the governor "doesn't believe it's a need for the state." Will said Nebraska doesn't show the same need as other states.
"It's the governor's position that the need is going to be taken care of through the end of the year," he said.
Will declined to comment during the hearing on whether the governor would decline to apply for funding if the bill passes.
Will said state officials have been in contact with "all localities" to make sure that rent assistance will be in place through the end of the calendar year.
"At some point, the assistance has to end," he said.
McCaul, the single mother who testified, said she's had to miss up to a month of work at a time because of day care or school closing after a COVID-19 exposure. That's caused her to lose several jobs.
It's frustrating, she said. She hopes that a second round of funding — and the extra time allotted for distributing money — would give people like her a chance to bounce back.
"This is going to be a really good thing, especially for families like me who are really trying to provide," McCaul said. "I just need to live."
Before Friday's hearing, Hansen told The World-Herald that he's optimistic about the bill. He also realizes that the governor could choose to apply for funding on his own. A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.
"I would be glad and grateful to see that happen," Hansen said. "We'll see the immense need, and hopefully we can find a path forward."
