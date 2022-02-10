Lawmaker wants to require Ricketts to apply for more federal housing aid

The committee received 58 letters of support and no letters opposing the measure.

Will, the budget administrator, spoke against the measure on behalf of Ricketts. Will said money from the first round of funding was split, with $158.6 million going to the state, $22.2 million for Omaha, $13.5 million for Lincoln, $4.3 million for Douglas County and $1.4 million for Lancaster County.

The state undertook marketing efforts, including social media posts, radio ads and billboards, he said.

The reason for opposition, he said, is that the governor "doesn't believe it's a need for the state." Will said Nebraska doesn't show the same need as other states.

"It's the governor's position that the need is going to be taken care of through the end of the year," he said.

Will declined to comment during the hearing on whether the governor would decline to apply for funding if the bill passes.

Will said state officials have been in contact with "all localities" to make sure that rent assistance will be in place through the end of the calendar year.

"At some point, the assistance has to end," he said.