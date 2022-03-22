Lawmakers advance bill providing about $475 million in aid to underserved Omaha residents

LINCOLN — A bill that would provide underserved areas of Omaha about $475 million in recovery resources moved forward in the Legislature Tuesday, but its future remains uncertain.

Legislative Bill 1024 cleared the first of three rounds of debate in a 28-0 vote, with 19 lawmakers declining to vote. Two senators were not present.

The bill would create a fund of about $475 million that would be distributed to serve qualified census tracks within Omaha city limits. Qualified census tracts are areas with a high concentration of low-income residents.

According to State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who introduced the bill, LB 1024 would bring a long-awaited revitalization for the historically neglected region of North Omaha. Among the proposed plans in the bill are avenues for residents to access jobs and affordable housing.

"We can fundamentally change North and South Omaha, and it starts today," Wayne said.

Although the bill identifies several other uses for the money, Wayne said the bill's main purpose is to create the fund itself. Next legislative session, Wayne said he and Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha will introduce bills specifying acceptable uses for the money.

Throughout Tuesday's debate, one big question kept coming up: Where is the $475 million coming from? The answer is still very much up in the air.

Wayne said his initial idea was to take $250 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, as allocated by the Appropriations Committee last week, and $225 million from Nebraska's cash reserve.

However, Wayne said he doesn't care where the funding actually comes from, and he intends to amend the bill before the second round of debate to make adjustments as lawmakers continue to debate the budget and COVID-19 recovery funding.

Senators suggested other potential funding sources, such as taking money from the state's proposed water projects or new prison.

Multiple senators said they would only support LB 1024 for now, and may change their vote in the future depending on the final details of the bill's financial plan.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said she was uncomfortable with how much money the bill would take from the state's cash reserve. Nebraska's cash reserve stood at about $412 million at the end of fiscal year 2020-21. Under the Appropriations Committee's current budget proposal, that would rise to more than $1.3 billion by the end of fiscal year 2022-23.

Wishart said Nebraska needs higher savings because of inflation. Wayne argued the state's cash reserve didn't need to be more than $1 billion. Wishart said if the reserve is at $1 billion, she would not support any proposed tax cuts.

"I wouldn't run my own financials that way," Wishart said.

Several other senators openly opposed LB 1024, including Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who did not vote on the bill Tuesday. Friesen said he didn't support any budget proposals brought forward this year because he thinks the state is overspending.

"We've got a lot of greedy smurfs," Friesen said.

Another common argument against the bill: more funding would not fix Omaha's issues. Instead, senators argued that Omaha residents just needed to work harder. Wayne agreed that it takes people, not just money, to make improvements, but he also said that the bill's purpose was to provide equity.

"We don't want a handout," Wayne said. "We just want to be able to compete equally."

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

