Lawmakers advance bill to create 'innovation hubs' in distressed parts of Nebraska

Most of the half-hour, first-round debate on the measure consisted of senators asking and answering questions about the hubs and where they could be located. They have to be within designated “economic redevelopment areas” or “enterprise zones.”

Economic redevelopment areas are specified in the bill as areas of high unemployment and high poverty (using census data), and enterprise zones are areas of “economic distress” designated by the Department of Economic Development. That’s defined as conditions of high unemployment, poverty and declining population.

There are currently enterprise zones in Omaha, South Sioux City and Otoe County, and the department is accepting applications for up to two more.

McKinney pointed to a need in North Omaha, where he said businesses have lacked investment and economic sustainability for decades. But he also listed off other areas of the state that could potentially benefit, including Adams, Buffalo, Dodge, Keith, Madison, Sarpy and Scotts Bluff Counties.

He said the act will foster entrepreneurial innovation that, in turn, will promote economic growth, grow opportunities and help communities thrive.