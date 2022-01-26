Lawmakers advance bill to create 'innovation hubs' in distressed parts of Nebraska

A bill to create "innovation hubs" that support burgeoning businesses in economically distressed areas of Nebraska sailed to the second round of debate on Wednesday with overwhelming support.
State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha had designated Legislative Bill 450 as his priority, increasing the likelihood it would be debated.
Under the bill, universities, banks, local economic development departments, nonprofits, business incubators and other entities could collaborate to create the “iHubs," which would offer support to entrepreneurs. Such a group would have to apply to the director of the state's Department of Economic Development to get the official designation. The department would oversee and assist iHubs.
The iHubs could offer help sorting through legal requirements, business planning, financing, marketing, taxes, budgeting and bookkeeping, as well as other important aspects of running a business. They could host workshops and conferences or facilitate partnerships.
“Current hubs across the country include tech entrepreneurship programs, accelerators, economic development initiatives, nonprofits joining to become philanthropy collectives, and small businesses creating informal hubs to network amongst themselves,” McKinney said.
Most of the half-hour, first-round debate on the measure consisted of senators asking and answering questions about the hubs and where they could be located. They have to be within designated “economic redevelopment areas” or “enterprise zones.”
Economic redevelopment areas are specified in the bill as areas of high unemployment and high poverty (using census data), and enterprise zones are areas of “economic distress” designated by the Department of Economic Development. That’s defined as conditions of high unemployment, poverty and declining population.
There are currently enterprise zones in Omaha, South Sioux City and Otoe County, and the department is accepting applications for up to two more.
McKinney pointed to a need in North Omaha, where he said businesses have lacked investment and economic sustainability for decades. But he also listed off other areas of the state that could potentially benefit, including Adams, Buffalo, Dodge, Keith, Madison, Sarpy and Scotts Bluff Counties.
He said the act will foster entrepreneurial innovation that, in turn, will promote economic growth, grow opportunities and help communities thrive.
"Many ask what can be done to improve my district and other economically impoverished communities across our state. Innovation hubs can serve as a catalyst to do this," McKinney said.
An adopted amendment to the bill would allow iHubs to make loans. Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who chairs the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee and supports the bill, said he’ll be talking to McKinney about how to make sure that’s handled in “a proper manner.”
The bill passed on a 43-0 vote. Sens. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard and John McCollister of Omaha were present but didn’t vote and four lawmakers were excused. LB 450 will need to pass through two more rounds of debate before it heads to the governor's desk to become law.