Lawmakers advance budget with money, but no authorization, for new prison

LINCOLN — Nebraska's prison woes dominated the day again Thursday as state lawmakers wrapped up second-round debate about a $9.8 billion budget package.

Senators ended the day by advancing the package with no substantive changes. But they also ended without substantive progress toward criminal justice reform, the aim of a filibuster led by State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

He said he wanted to prevent any attempt to appropriate money for a proposed new prison until the state makes changes in sentencing and parole to bring down the state's prison population. Those changes are embodied in Legislative Bill 920, which is expected to be debated next week.

A World-Herald analysis found Nebraska's prison system is the most overcrowded and fastest growing in the U.S. It's also among the nation’s most racially unequal.

"If you don't want to do these things, are you OK with the status quo?" Lathrop asked, citing projections that show prison population growth exceeding the capacity of the proposed prison within a few years.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln said she supported several of the recommendations that came out of a Criminal Justice Reinvestment Working Group, which Lathrop chaired alongside Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Chief Justice Mike Heavican. But she objected to the recommendations that could lead to inmates getting out of prison earlier.

"That's a bridge too far for me," said Geist, who also served on the working group.

The budget package under consideration sets aside the remaining $175 million needed to build the proposed new prison but does not appropriate the money for construction yet. Appropriations Committee members held off on that decision while the Legislature debates criminal justice reform.

The $175 million would be added to the $100 million set aside last year to pay for building a facility estimated to cost $270 million.

Money for the prison would come from what is expected to be a record-level cash reserve fund. It is among nearly $500 million worth of building and infrastructure projects included in the package.

The budget includes $53.5 million to launch the Perkins County canal project, a canal and reservoir system along the South Platte River in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska. The money would be enough for a feasibility study, design work, getting permits and buying options for land.

The governor has pushed for the canal, saying it must be built so Nebraska can claim all the water it is entitled to under a century-old compact with Colorado.

Also included in the budget is $100 million for improvements at Lake McConaughy in Keith County and at Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska and another $100 million to take the next steps toward creating a 7-mile lake along the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha.

The Appropriations Committee package makes changes to the two-year budget passed last year. With those changes, state spending would total $9.8 billion for the two years ending June 30, 2023, and increase by an average of 3.2% annually.

The package would pay higher salaries for state employees in critical areas, such as corrections and 24-hour facilities, and boost rates paid to providers caring for the most vulnerable Nebraskans.

The Appropriations Committee’s plan would leave Nebraska with $1.3 billion in the cash reserve fund by June 30, 2023. That is $950 million more than the fund’s balance at the end of fiscal year 2020-21.

World-Herald Staff Writer Erin Bamer contributed to this report.

