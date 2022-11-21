Lawmakers eye 61 acres for industrial park in Omaha recovery effort

NEBRAKSA CITY — State lawmakers are eyeing 61 acres in Omaha for an industrial park estimated to create roughly 450 jobs.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha gave an update to his fellow lawmakers Friday on a $335 million recovery effort dedicated to underserved areas of Nebraska, primarily in North and South Omaha. Wayne has been focused on efforts in Omaha, while the State Department of Economic Development is leading the charge for other areas, he said.

“If we get this right in Omaha, then every community across Nebraska will have a model to do it for everybody else,” Wayne said.

The industrial park was one of several projects or initiatives specifically earmarked for funding in the legislation, which lawmakers passed earlier this year. The development of affordable housing was another initiative designated for funding.

Before Friday, lawmakers hadn’t provided many specifics on the industrial park, other than its location near Eppley Airfield. Wayne said state officials are working to purchase about 61 acres of vacant land just off North 16th Street directly west of Carter Lake. He said six businesses have already expressed interest in developing on the land.

Aside from the areas earmarked for funding, Wayne said about $250 million is still undecided. A set of four public hearings this fall gathered more than 365 proposals for the remaining money. Combined, those proposals would cost over $3 billion to complete, he said.

Wayne said lawmakers must distribute the remaining money before 2026, as the bulk of the $250 million comes via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which expires in 2026.

Engineering firm Olsson is currently reviewing all the proposals, and will present a list of recommendations to a special legislative committee in December, Wayne said. Following that, the Legislature will debate the recommendations before approving the final allocation in its upcoming session.

“At that point, let’s be honest, politics kick in,” Wayne said.