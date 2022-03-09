Lawmakers move forward on Platte River lake, western Nebraska canal projects

LINCOLN — Plans to build a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in western Nebraska and a 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln sailed along in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday.

State lawmakers gave the first of three rounds of approval to bills addressing both major projects, despite questions raised by some senators.

Legislative Bill 1023, introduced by Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, advanced on a 29-4 vote. The measure would take the first steps toward creating a 7-mile-long lake along the Platte River between the state's two largest cities.

The bill also would enable construction of new marinas at Lake McConaughy, on the North Platte River, and Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, in northeast Nebraska, and construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park, also in northeast Nebraska.

Hilgers said the bill represents an opportunity to improve the quality of life in Nebraska and promote economic development by enhancing recreational opportunities and flood control.

"I think this could be a really transformative win-win-win for the state of Nebraska," he said.

LB 1015, which Hilgers introduced at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, advanced on a 36-3 vote. The bill would direct the Department of Natural Resources to build and maintain a canal and reservoir system to divert water from the South Platte River in Colorado for use in Nebraska.

Based on a nearly century-old compact, Nebraska could lay claim to 500 cubic feet per second of water for irrigation use between Oct. 15 and April 1 if the canal is built.

Hilgers and others said the state must move forward with the canal or lose out on that water to Colorado's booming population.

"This vote today is going to reverberate across the upper Midwest for a long time," said Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk. "We have an opportunity today to send a message."

