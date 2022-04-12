Lawmakers pass recovery bill for North and South Omaha, other underserved areas

LINCOLN — With just three days left in the session, lawmakers passed a slew of bills Tuesday, including one that will devote $335 million to recovery efforts in North and South Omaha and other underserved areas of Nebraska.

The Legislature passed Legislative Bill 1024 in a 45-1 vote, sending it to Gov. Pete Ricketts' desk for final approval. Lawmakers also passed dozens of other bills, including two to advance major water projects.

LB 1024 allocates $335 million to projects that would support affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, crime prevention projects and other recovery initiatives.

“It’s an historic moment,” State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said, adding that there is a lot of pressure to deliver for the community. “We’ve got to step up and get it done.”

The project was first intended to allocate $475 million to serve underserved areas in North and South Omaha, but after negotiating with other lawmakers, Wayne expanded the bill to encompass parts of Lincoln and rural areas with high concentrations of low-income residents.

Though the total funding is less than Wayne originally sought, he said he hopes the bill encourages local business leaders to contribute to the effort.

Two major water projects in the state are also moving forward after receiving approval Tuesday.

LB 1015, which would build a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska, passed in a 42-4 vote. Immediately after that, lawmakers passed LB 1023 in a 38-6 vote. That bill takes steps to build a 7-mile lake along the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln.

LB 1015 would carry out the provisions of a nearly century-old compact with Colorado. Under the compact, Nebraska can lay claim to 500 cubic feet per second of water for irrigation use between Oct. 15 and April 1 if the canal is built.

LB 1023 establishes a framework for the 4,000-acre lake, but an exact site has not been designated for the project yet. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said the effort could ultimately come up dry if further study shows that the project would harm Lincoln’s drinking water supply or run afoul of environmental laws.

It also could be derailed if backers cannot get enough money or are unable to acquire land, he said.

Though both water projects received broad support from lawmakers, each was routinely criticized by opponents.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who opposed both bills, proposed an amendment to LB 1023 on Tuesday to ensure the state couldn't exercise eminent domain to acquire land for the lake. The amendment failed in a 6-30 vote.

Some of the other bills passed Tuesday include:

Holiday. Juneteenth National Independence Day would become a state holiday under LB 29, which passed 48-0. Wayne introduced the bill last year, before President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday. The day, observed on June 20 this year, marks the day in 1865 when Union troops brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Texas.

Victim immunity. Victims or witnesses of sexual assault would receive immunity for minor drug or alcohol possession charges under LB 519, which passed 37-7. Individuals would receive immunity only if they were the one reporting the assault to law enforcement or seeking emergency medical attention. An individual would not be charged if evidence of the offense was obtained as a result of the assault investigation. The individual would be required to cooperate with law enforcement.

Computer science. Nebraska high school students would be required to complete at least one course on computer science or technology by the start of the 2026-27 school year under LB 1112, which passed 33-11. The bill aims to address the “tech talent workforce crisis” that Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who introduced the bill, said is limiting business growth across Nebraska.

Behavioral health contacts. Nebraska school districts would be required to establish behavioral health points of contact under LB 852, which passed 36-10. These contacts can refer students or parents to local “community behavior providers” in their area. Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, who introduced the bill, said it was drafted in response to the mental health needs among students that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mead ethanol plant. Lawmakers passed two measures addressing problems created by AltEn, a now-defunct plant near Mead that used pesticide-treated seed to produce ethanol and left behind waste products highly contaminated with insecticides and fungicides.

LB 1068, passed 35-8, would provide $1 million to continue research into the potential adverse effects the plant has had on human health and the environment. LB 1102, passed 46-0, would give the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy more authority to issue cease-and-desist letters to companies that endanger humans and the environment and more latitude to order environmental cleanups.

State contracting. The Department of Administrative Services would have to bring in a consultant to evaluate the state’s contracting process under LB 1037, which passed 46-0. Sen. John Arch of La Vista introduced the bill after a legislative investigation found the state has had a string of costly procurement failures. The most recent, and the reason for the investigation, was the now-terminated contract with St. Francis Ministries of Kansas to oversee child welfare cases in the Omaha area.

Mental health and pregnancy. Doctors, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses would be encouraged to screen women during and after pregnancy for mental health disorders under LB 905, which passed 44-0. The bill was introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont. Such disorders can include depression, anxiety and postpartum psychosis.

Craft beer. Nebraska’s craft breweries could build their business by selling beer directly to retailers under LB 1236, introduced by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney. Under the bill, which passed 46-0, breweries could self-distribute up to 250 barrels per year, but only in areas where they do not have an agreement with a wholesaler.

