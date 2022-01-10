Lawmakers propose 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln

“The vision that we had is: How do we make Nebraska an even better place to live, work and raise a family, and how do we compete with some of our neighbors?” Hilgers said.

The idea of damming the Platte to create a lake along the Interstate 80 corridor has come up every so often in Nebraska. The earliest push was in 1896. In the past, residents of Ashland, which would have been left underwater in past proposals, have pushed back when the Legislature has proposed studying it.

But Hilgers said this proposal is different. First off, it doesn't include a dam.

He said the group was mandated to not explore damming the Platte and to not affect Ashland or the communities and economic development in that area. And, he said, they’re trying not to negatively affect those that draw water from the Platte, such as Lincoln and the Metropolitan Utilities District.

“We believe that there is an opportunity to build a reservoir of this size that will do all of those things: that will add economic opportunity for our state and help us control more of our own water, sustain more of our own water while not in any way impacting Ashland and the surrounding communities,” Hilgers said.