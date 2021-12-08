Lawmakers restoring mother's room in Nebraska Capitol with limits

"This is probably not a perfect policy," he said. "We just need to get this done so we can get the mother's room back in service as soon as possible."

He defended the limits, saying that others in the Capitol, including members of the public, can use a specially designed "pod" installed at the back of a room housing photocopiers on the Capitol's first floor.

A key to the mother's room will be available in the Clerk of the Legislature's office during business hours and Capitol Security could open the room for staff working after-hours, Venango said.

As for sharing space with the "doctor of the day," he said that would only be during legislative sessions and only for a year or two while a major Capitol renovation makes their regular consultation area unavailable. The doctors, who are volunteers lined up by the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, would only use the room if it was unoccupied.

Controversy arose in September, when Cavanaugh learned that the mother's room had been made into a private office for a legislative staffer, who lost his previous office because of the renovation project.