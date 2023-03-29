LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers went back and forth for hours Wednesday in a debate over a bill that would cut Nebraska's top income tax rate by nearly one-third.

Legislative Bill 754 includes the income tax-related pieces of Gov. Jim Pillen’s tax cut and school aid plan. Those pieces together would reduce state tax revenues by at least $3.3 billion over six years, based on estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Office.

Lawmakers debated the bill for more than six hours in a filibuster that stretched into Wednesday evening, with no decision reached by the time the Legislature adjourned for the day. A vote to advance LB 754 is expected Thursday morning.

The measure ratchets down the top rate for individual and corporate income taxes to 3.99% by 2027, bringing down the rate paid by taxpayers in the top two individual tax brackets and both corporate brackets.

The top individual rate is 6.64% this year and the top corporate rate is 7.25%. Both are slated to drop to 5.84% by 2027 under a law passed last year.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who introduced the legislation, said LB 754 will encourage more people to stay and move to Nebraska, particularly business owners and other "job creators." She noted that multiple neighboring states offer lower income rates.

This argument saw some pushback from lawmakers. Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who was undecided on the bill as of Wednesday afternoon, argued that while tax rates might be a factor in where people choose to move, there are also other factors like a state's education options and the actions of its local government. Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln claimed the majority of people who move states do so for family reasons or job transfers.

"We can't act like it's just taxes," Fredrickson said.

Other components of LB 754 would make Social Security benefits fully exempt from income taxes by next year — one year earlier than under current law.

Another piece, based on LB 318, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would provide some tax relief to low-income parents and child care providers. That piece would allow up to $15 million a year of tax credits for parents with children in child care, $10 million a year in credits for people who donate to child care programs and another $10 million in credits for child care programs and child care workers.

At least half of Nebraska income tax filers could save money with the 3.99% tax rate, but the package would offer little for others.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy calculated that the 20% of Nebraskans with the lowest incomes — those making less than $30,000 — would save an average of $20 with the package. The next lowest 20% — those making $30,000 to $54,000 — would save an average of $111.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's top earners would save thousands. The 15% of Nebraskans making $138,000 to $259,000 would save an average of $1,625. The 4% of Nebraskans making $259,000 to $603,000 would save an average of $4,431 and the 1% making more than $603,000 would save an average of $25,626.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha proposed an amendment that would limit the tax rate for the top bracket to 4.99%, which he estimated would save the state about $100 million. The second-highest bracket's limit would remain at 3.99%. Cavanaugh cited the disproportionate savings for the wealthy as his reason for bringing the amendment.

Cavanaugh's amendment failed in a 8-32 vote taken Wednesday night.

Linehan acknowledged that the rich would see tax cuts under the tax bill but said middle class Nebraskans are included in the same bracket and thus would also benefit. She argued that Cavanaugh's proposal would leave Nebraska's tax rates higher than those in other states.

"We are not competitive," Linehan said. "The goal is to get our top rate to be competitive."

Linehan and other LB 754 supporters repeatedly pointed to the state's recent high revenues as an argument for seeking lower taxes. Linehan said Nebraska should be giving its extra money back to the people.

But opponents questioned whether this plan would be sustainable in future years. Following multiple years of higher-than-average revenue projections, recent projections made to the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board have been more modest, although officials say that's still not cause for alarm.

Linehan has said the property tax measure needs to move in lockstep with the property tax changes incorporated into LB 243, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. She said the two proposals need to provide equivalent amounts of property tax relief as income tax cuts.

As advanced by the Revenue Committee, LB 243 would increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property taxes and eliminate almost all community college property taxes.

Briese said Wednesday that his support for LB 754 was "conditional," in that it's dependent on the passage of LB 243.

"One does not pass without the other," Briese said. "They are tied at the hip."

Pillen's plan also included a $305 million increase in state school funding, paid for with a proposed Education Future Fund that would start at $1.25 billion during the two-year budget period starting July 1.