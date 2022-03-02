Lawsuit alleging Jim Pillen’s business hired undocumented workers is dismissed

A former worker’s lawsuit against Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s company, Pillen Family Farms, was dismissed Wednesday at the agreement of both parties, court documents show.

Luis Lucar, a former employee of the pork production company owned by Pillen, brought the suit in U.S. District Court last July.

Lucar, who was born in Peru, alleged he was fired from his job as a human resource specialist for refusing to participate in activities he alleged were illegal, including hiring undocumented workers, changing names on documents so employees could avoid paying taxes and child support payments, falsifying government and insurance documents, and improperly classifying employees as contract labor to avoid taxes and other payments.

He was hired in 2012, according to the complaint. From about 2015 through his firing, it reads, he repeatedly complained about, reported and refused to participate in the alleged illegal activities. He also reported that personnel were discriminating against employees, it says, and that he himself had been discriminated against and was retaliated against for not participating in the illegal conduct.

The complaint alleged that Lucar experienced further discrimination and retaliation and then was fired in 2019 because of an "inability to work with our team."

A federal judge had previously rejected attempts by the attorneys for Pillen Family Farms to have Lucar’s complaint dismissed. However, documents show that the parties agreed to dismiss all claims on Wednesday and that each would pay its own attorneys’ fees and costs.

The case was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning Lucar can’t file the same claim again in that court.

A spokesperson for the Pillen campaign on Wednesday confirmed that the case was dismissed but said the campaign had no comment.

Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent, is considered one of the front-runners in the Republican primary race for governor and counts Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Farm Bureau among his supporters.

Lucar’s lawyer, Kathleen Neary of Lincoln, had previously said the case had “substantial merit that a jury needs to hear.”

But Pillen’s campaign had called the allegations “completely baseless and false,” calling Lucar a “disgruntled former employee terminated for poor performance” and “an anti-conservative, pro-illegal immigration activist.”

Reached Wednesday, Neary said only that the lawsuit was dismissed.

The lawsuit also mentioned that Lucar filed administrative charges with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, and that the charge was still pending as of last July. Ben Watson, a unit director at NEOC, said Wednesday that it doesn’t confirm the existence of investigations or provide information on cases to anyone who’s not a party to the case.

When The World-Herald asked Neary about the NEOC charge, she repeated, "The lawsuit was dismissed. Thank you for the call," and hung up the phone.

The company's lawyer, Tara Tesmer Paulson, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

