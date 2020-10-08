Lawsuit seeks to stop Nebraska Environmental Trust's $1.8 million grant for ethanol pumps

The suit also said state law bars environmental trust grants from going to projects "which provide primarily private benefits" or to pay for projects whose beneficiaries could "afford the costs of the benefits without experiencing serious financial hardship."

In this case, the plaintiffs claim, private service stations would be the beneficiaries and the grant at issue was made without considering the station owners' ability to pay for their own pumps and tanks.

Controversy over the grants began in February, when the Trust board made a preliminary recommendation to switch money away from five projects that had been ranked more highly for environmental benefit. Those projects included efforts to preserve saline wetlands and duck marshes and help finance a conservation easement in the Pine Ridge.

The board redirected money from those projects to one sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and Green Plains Inc., one of the nation’s largest ethanol producers, that sought to help rural gas stations so they can purchase and install blender pumps. The board's grants committee had recommended against funding the ethanol project.