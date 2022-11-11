 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority

  • Updated
2022 Election results for Omaha area races

LINCOLN — The outcome of two tightly contested legislative races got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas and Lancaster Counties.

The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority. 

But, with only 69 votes separating the two, the outcome could potentially change again once Douglas County election officials finish counting all the provisional ballots. 

Officials expect to finish processing and counting the approximately 2,800 provisional votes by later next week. It was unclear how many of those votes may be from District 20. Early ballots tended to favor Democratic candidates, while ballots cast on Election Day leaned more Republican. 

In Lincoln's District 26, the last of the early ballots and some resolution ballots added to the lead held by George Dungan, a Democrat. The additional votes appeared to put the race out of reach for his opponent, Russ Barger, a Republican, even though about 1,750 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots remain to be counted.

Resolution ballots are those that could not be read by the vote counting machines, because of problems such as stray marks or tears.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

