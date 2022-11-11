Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority

2022 Election results for Omaha area races
LINCOLN — The outcome of two tightly contested legislative races got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas and Lancaster Counties.
The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
But, with only 69 votes separating the two, the outcome could potentially change again once Douglas County election officials finish counting all the provisional ballots.
Officials expect to finish processing and counting the approximately 2,800 provisional votes by later next week. It was unclear how many of those votes may be from District 20. Early ballots tended to favor Democratic candidates, while ballots cast on Election Day leaned more Republican.
In Lincoln's District 26, the last of the early ballots and some resolution ballots added to the lead held by George Dungan, a Democrat. The additional votes appeared to put the race out of reach for his opponent, Russ Barger, a Republican, even though about 1,750 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots remain to be counted.
Resolution ballots are those that could not be read by the vote counting machines, because of problems such as stray marks or tears.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Annie Woodruff Jameson of Omaha drops off ballots on Election Day at a drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
