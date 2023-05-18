LINCOLN — The state senator who led the push for Nebraska's new voter identification requirement vowed Thursday to do everything in her power to block an implementation plan advanced by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Toward that end, State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar laid the groundwork for filibustering the plan, which she has called "unconstitutional" and "fraud-friendly."

"This process has really been an abomination and a slap in the face to everybody who worked on voter ID," she said of the committee's proposal.

But Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the committee chairman, expressed regret that attempts to reach a compromise had failed and the committee was at odds with Slama.

"I do not and did not want this situation to occur," he said. "I'm really sick to my stomach over the whole deal."

Slama launched her resistance efforts Thursday with a formal objection to the process by which the committee amended Legislative Bill 535, the implementation proposal she introduced, and advanced it to the full Legislature.

She argued that the committee should not have allowed Assistant Secretary of State Wayne Bena, as a member of a different branch of government, to be in the room when the votes were taken on Wednesday.

After a brief discussion, Brewer agreed to take another vote Thursday without extra people present. The second committee vote produced the same result.

The same amendment developed by Brewer, working with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office and other committee members, was attached to LB 535 before committee members advanced the bill on a 7-0 vote.

The committee amendment spells out what documents would be accepted to prove identity for voting, how ID requirements would be handled for mail-in ballots, how people could get free IDs for voting and when exceptions would be allowed.

Committee members rejected Slama's latest rival amendment. She delivered copies of that amendment to committee members shortly before their second vote.

Slama's proposal covered the same basic topics as the committee amendment but also included more expansive requirements such as citizenship verification of voters, having witnesses or notaries sign mail-in ballots and conducting audits of witness signatures before votes are certified.

Brewer said Thursday that he still hopes to use LB 535 as the vehicle for voter ID legislation. But he said that, if necessary, the committee could gut LB 514, another committee priority bill, and use that as the vehicle for the committee’s proposal.

Slama said she would not stand by and let her bill be used for an amendment she opposes. She filed a motion to withdraw LB 535 shortly after the committee vote on Wednesday. Since then, she has filed numerous motions and amendments to both LB 535 and LB 514 in preparation for a fight.

Slama said the implementation process has been taken over by liberal activists and other opponents of voter ID, while the conservative members of the Government committee have been getting bad advice from Evnen. She said the committee amendment would "gut voter ID with no real ID requirements."

The debate stems from a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly at last year’s election that requires voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The amendment left it to lawmakers to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

