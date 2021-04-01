Leading senator says plenty of state money for tax cuts, budget priorities

The budget also includes a 2% increase in rates for providers of social services and $115 million for addressing state prison overcrowding.

Linehan said that because state lawmakers have been conservative in spending state dollars in the last two or three years, and because tax revenues have risen, there is an opportunity to pass some extra state revenue on to taxpayers in the form of tax cuts.

Another member of the committee, Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, who is a farmer, said that the agriculture economy has improved. That, plus an influx of federal COVID-19 aid to individuals, businesses and governments, should keep state tax revenues growing and adequate to cover state expenses, he said, even with tax cuts.

However, a Lincoln-based think tank, the Open Sky Policy Institute, issued a warning Thursday about the flurry of tax cut proposals, saying they could cause "delayed-onset fiscal problems."

The bills prioritized by the committee would deplete state revenues by nearly $300 million over the next two years, Open Sky said, and the impact would grow. For instance, the Social Security tax break is phased in over 10 years, beginning at a 5% tax break in the first year and rising to 100% after 10 years. When fully enacted, it was estimated to amount to about $140 million a year in tax relief.