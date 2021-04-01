Leading senator says plenty of state money for tax cuts, budget priorities

LINCOLN — There should be plenty of state revenue to fund a slate of tax cuts and finance new spending priorities during the 2021 legislative session, a leading state senator said Thursday.
"I think we have money for all of it," said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who heads the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
Linehan and six other members of the committee held a press conference Thursday to tout the tax cut proposals that the committee voted out for debate by the full Legislature.
Included is a long-discussed phase out of state income taxes on Social Security income, as well as bills that exempt military retirement pay from income taxes, end taxation of residential water bills and lower the state's inheritance tax and corporate tax rates.
"The Revenue Committee worked very hard to bring tax relief proposals to the floor," Linehan said. Nebraska has a reputation as a "high tax state," she said, that the measures address.
Just a couple of hours before she spoke, the Legislature's Appropriations Committee passed out copies of its proposed $9.7 billion, two-year budget. It reflects a robust increase in state tax revenue that includes setting aside an extra $211 million for state lawmakers to devote to tax cuts or spending initiatives, and adding $574 million into two state property tax credit programs.
The budget also includes a 2% increase in rates for providers of social services and $115 million for addressing state prison overcrowding.
Linehan said that because state lawmakers have been conservative in spending state dollars in the last two or three years, and because tax revenues have risen, there is an opportunity to pass some extra state revenue on to taxpayers in the form of tax cuts.
Another member of the committee, Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, who is a farmer, said that the agriculture economy has improved. That, plus an influx of federal COVID-19 aid to individuals, businesses and governments, should keep state tax revenues growing and adequate to cover state expenses, he said, even with tax cuts.
However, a Lincoln-based think tank, the Open Sky Policy Institute, issued a warning Thursday about the flurry of tax cut proposals, saying they could cause "delayed-onset fiscal problems."
The bills prioritized by the committee would deplete state revenues by nearly $300 million over the next two years, Open Sky said, and the impact would grow. For instance, the Social Security tax break is phased in over 10 years, beginning at a 5% tax break in the first year and rising to 100% after 10 years. When fully enacted, it was estimated to amount to about $140 million a year in tax relief.
The think tank added that tax credits included in the property tax relief bill passed last year, Legislative Bill 1107, are also scheduled to grow in the next two years from the current $115 million a year to $315 million a year.
"The combined impact of all of these measures would likely necessitate major cuts to schools, health programs and other services that are essential to our state, our residents and our economy," Open Sky stated in a press release.
One member of the Revenue Committee, Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar, could not attend the press conference Thursday but said later that he had reservations.
He said that CARES Act funds, sent to states a year ago, have become "co-mingled" with state general funds, and it is unclear if the prohibition on using federal funds "directly or indirectly" to enact tax cuts applies to CARES Act dollars as well as the more recent American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"It will be clarified when we get the actual, federal Treasury guidance, but until then we're acting on some guesses and assumptions," Bostar said.
Other tax cut proposals advanced include one that provides $5 million each in yearly tax credits for contributions to private/parochial school scholarships and early childhood education programs, another that turns back about $3 million a year in state sales taxes to aid development of youth sports complexes and art districts, and a third that grants up to $30 million in state matching funds to help communities develop railroad-connected industrial parks.
Debate on the tax cut proposals is expected to begin in a couple of weeks, after the Legislature completes first-round debate over the budget.
Meet the current Nebraska state senators
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh