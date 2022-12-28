Legislation to restrict abortion in Nebraska expected but details remain up in the air

LINCOLN — Proposals to further restrict abortion will likely be back on the table when the Nebraska Legislature reconvenes in January, but the specific details of the legislation remain up in the air.

Republicans tried and failed to strengthen Nebraska’s abortion restrictions multiple times this year, and with each failure, leading lawmakers vowed to keep trying. The issue will almost certainly come up again in the next session, but a shift in the Legislature’s political landscape puts the aggressiveness of the chosen proposal and its likelihood of success in question.

Scout Richters, senior legal and policy council for ACLU of Nebraska, said “anything is on the table” for abortion legislation in the upcoming session, and the outcome of such legislation will likely be determined by a razor thin margin.

“It’s not clear that we have the votes we need (to oppose abortion restrictions),” Richters said.

Past proposals have ranged from a trigger bill to ban on all abortions in the state once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, to simply further restricting Nebraska’s current policy banning abortions past 20 weeks from fertilization down to 12 weeks.

Though both those proposals failed just a few short months ago, the makeup of the Nebraska Legislature looked different then than it will come January. The midterm elections ushered in 13 new senators, and although Republicans are just short of the 33 votes needed to end filibusters, other lawmakers have noted there are anti-abortion Democrats in the body that could support abortion restrictions.

However, the national temperature on abortion has also changed. After Roe was overturned in the high court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, voters in multiple Republican-led states have either rejected efforts to restrict abortions, or approved measures to protect abortion access.

John Hibbing, a political science professor with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said there’s been a “change in attitude” among Republicans regarding abortion since the Dobbs decision. Where before Republicans could “loudly proclaim” their anti-abortion values, he said now officials have to grapple with what restrictions should look like.

This attitude shift is present among leading Nebraska lawmakers. Even Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who made his anti-abortion stance a pillar of his gubernatorial campaign, has toned down his rhetoric in recent months. While he previously pledged his support behind the former trigger bill, he has since revised his language to push for policy that will “save as many babies” as possible, but notably has refrained from explicitly backing a full ban.

State Sens. Joni Albrecht, Julie Slama and Suzanne Geist — all GOP lawmakers who introduced abortion-restricting bills last session — did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Sandy Danek, executive director of the anti-abortion group Nebraska Right to Life, confirmed negotiations are ongoing about what anti-abortion legislation has the best chance at passing. She declined to give specifics, but said she understands why some lawmakers might be more cautious on the subject due to the change in national temperature.

None of the current or incoming lawmakers have to worry about reelection for at least another two years, but Hibbing said there’s “still grounds for caution.” Geist, for example, is running to be Lincoln’s next mayor in 2023, which historically has awarded the office to Democrats.

Though it’s tough to speculate, Hibbing said he expects the next abortion proposal will be less strict than the total ban proposed earlier this year.

Richters said it’s possible multiple bills of varying severity could be introduced, similar to last session. However, she said the changing national temperature and increased engagement from Nebraskans will likely play a role in the specifics and success of the proposals.

Regardless of what legislation is introduced, Richters said ACLU of Nebraska opposes any attempts to further restrict abortion access in the state.

“We are very firm in our stance on that,” Richters said.

Danek said Nebraska Right to Life will not support any legislation that would interfere with access to contraception or in vitro fertilization, which was a big part of the opposition against the trigger bill.

Since the Dobbs decision, Danek said there have been more conversations about how the state can assist pregnant women in financial need. She said she hopes that if new abortion restrictions are introduced, they will also be paired with a bill to enact more supportive measures.

“Whether that’s going to go, I don’t know,” Danek said in an email. “However we are hopeful the Legislature will seriously look at support for these women in need.”

Though there might be some hesitancy surrounding abortion policy among Republicans behind the scenes, Hibbing said lawmakers are unlikely to show it in their public comments or their votes on the issue.

If the Legislature passes a bill restricting abortions, some state lawmakers have predicted that Nebraska might see a ballot initiative introduced to protect abortion access, similar to measures that recently passed in other conservative states like Kansas, Kentucky and Montana.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a Democrat who opposed the trigger bill earlier this year, said an initiative “wouldn’t surprise her” if a bill passes.

“It will be a bill in the Legislature that will either pass or not,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led the opposition to the trigger bill, said in a tweet Nov. 18. “After that, we can decide what to do on the ballot — I think voters should expect to see an initiative in Nebraska.”