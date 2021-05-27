Legislative committee outlines plan for investigation of child welfare contractor

LINCOLN — A special legislative committee charged with investigating Nebraska's contract for private management of Omaha-area child welfare cases met Thursday to get started on its task.
State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who will chair the committee, laid out a work plan for the summer and fall, leading up to production of a report by the committee's Dec. 15 deadline.
The plan includes a public hearing in Omaha, surveys of key groups of people and questioning of state officials and leaders with St. Francis Ministries, the Kansas-based nonprofit that holds the contract to manage the cases of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Arch said the committee will have access to thousands of pages of documents about the contract and how it was bid. Some of the material will come from Tom Kenney, an attorney who sued the state on behalf of PromiseShip, the Omaha-based nonprofit that held the previous state contract and came in second in the state's bidding process.
Arch said the committee will hire Kenney and a second attorney to help with its work. The committee has the power to issue subpoenas, if approved by the Legislature's Executive Board.
"We want to have a very thorough, very deliberate process," he said.
A resolution introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha created the investigative committee. Under a separate bill, the Legislature will do a related study of whether Nebraska should continue contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases.
Nebraska began contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases statewide in 2009. The effort was plagued with turmoil and four of the five original contractors ended up dropping or losing their contracts within two years. State workers have managed cases everywhere but the Omaha area since then.
St. Francis won its initial $197 million, five-year contract by offering to do the job for about 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, which had managed cases for almost a decade.
The contract was signed in July 2019, and St. Francis took over all cases by January 2020. Before the year was over, there were revelations of financial mismanagement by St. Francis officials and an admission that the contract had been underbid.
To keep the agency solvent, Nebraska agreed to a second, emergency contract this year that boosted payments by 55% monthly.
