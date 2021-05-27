Legislative committee outlines plan for investigation of child welfare contractor

Arch said the committee will hire Kenney and a second attorney to help with its work. The committee has the power to issue subpoenas, if approved by the Legislature's Executive Board.

"We want to have a very thorough, very deliberate process," he said.

A resolution introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha created the investigative committee. Under a separate bill, the Legislature will do a related study of whether Nebraska should continue contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases.

Nebraska began contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases statewide in 2009. The effort was plagued with turmoil and four of the five original contractors ended up dropping or losing their contracts within two years. State workers have managed cases everywhere but the Omaha area since then.