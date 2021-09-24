Legislature advances compromise plan that keeps all of Douglas County in 2nd District

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a compromise plan Friday afternoon that keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd District as part of a congressional redistricting plan.

The amended bill, arrived at after days of intense negotiations among state senators, would keep a western portion of Sarpy County in the 2nd District. Rural Saunders County would move from the 1st District to the 2nd District.

The amended bill was advanced from the first of three rounds of consideration on a 36-10 vote, with two senators abstaining and one senator absent.

An earlier Republican backed proposal called for splitting off the northwest corner of Douglas County and putting it in the 1st District. Currently all of Douglas County is in the 2nd District, which has been referred to as Nebraska's "blue dot" due to electoral victories in the district by Democratic presidential candidates, including Joe Biden in 2020.

Democrats had decried the proposal to split Douglas County. Their proposal called for continuing to split Sarpy County between the 1st and 2nd Districts, which upset some elected officials in Sarpy County.

Some senators on Friday expressed displeasure with the amended bill but did not attempt to renew a filibuster.