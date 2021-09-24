Legislature advances compromise plan that keeps all of Douglas County in 2nd District

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a compromise plan Friday afternoon that keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd District as part of a congressional redistricting plan.
The amended bill, arrived at after days of intense negotiations among state senators, would keep a western portion of Sarpy County in the 2nd District. Rural Saunders County would move from the 1st District to the 2nd District.
The amended bill was advanced from the first of three rounds of consideration on a 36-10 vote, with two senators abstaining and one senator absent.
An earlier Republican backed proposal called for splitting off the northwest corner of Douglas County and putting it in the 1st District. Currently all of Douglas County is in the 2nd District, which has been referred to as Nebraska's "blue dot" due to electoral victories in the district by Democratic presidential candidates, including Joe Biden in 2020.
Democrats had decried the proposal to split Douglas County. Their proposal called for continuing to split Sarpy County between the 1st and 2nd Districts, which upset some elected officials in Sarpy County.
Some senators on Friday expressed displeasure with the amended bill but did not attempt to renew a filibuster.
State Sen. Justin Wayne, who had put forth the Democrats' plan, was among the 10 senators to vote against the new congressional maps. Others voting no were Sens. John Cavanaugh, Michaela Cavanaugh, Steve Lathrop, Terrell McKinney, Adam Morfeld, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas, Eliot Bostar and Megan Hunt.
A compromise on legislative districts was expected to be taken up by state lawmakers Friday afternoon.
Friday's vote came after senators spent Thursday night and Friday morning in discussions about new congressional and legislative district boundaries.
After a Friday morning meeting with members of the Redistricting Committee, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said he was "cautiously optimistic" and that there was a "potential framework" for a compromise.
Earlier this week, Hilgers told lawmakers that all six redistricting bills needed to clear first-round approval Saturday to meet a Sept. 30 deadline. He warned that the alternative would be to postpone the task until January, which could force a delay in the May primary election.
The biggest sticking points have been the congressional and legislative districts.
Republicans and Democrats introduced alternative bills for both, but the Redistricting Committee advanced only the GOP versions. Both stalled in the face of filibusters mounted largely by Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.
