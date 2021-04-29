Legislature considers study of Platte River flooding, hike in non-resident park fees

But a handful of critics seriously questioned the need for such an expensive study.

Columbus Sen. Mike Moser, who voted "no" on the bill along with Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht, said that the state's natural resources districts already study flood control and development issues, and that this would be "another study to be put on a shelf" and ignored.

"Maybe we should call it 'Noah's ark,'" Moser said, rather than STAR WARS. "It's down to earth. That's where the problem is."

North Platte Sen. Mike Groene also questioned the $2 million cost, which would be used for travel and hiring a consultant. He complained that the study was mostly about preserving a drinking water supply for Lincoln, and questioned why the study wasn't looking at a water issue in his district — diverting Platte River flows to enhance water supplies in southwest Nebraska.

But several senators came to the defense of STAR WARS. Sens. Dan Hughes of Venango said Lake McConaughy has untapped development potential that could be identified by the study. Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert made similar comments about the bluffs along the Missouri River in Knox County.

Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, the speaker of the Legislature, pledged to discuss changes in Legislative Bill 406 before it returns for second-round debate.