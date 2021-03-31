Legislature crafts compromise to bring faster broadband to Nebraskans

LINCOLN — State lawmakers opted Wednesday to require the "Cadillac" of broadband services in new projects in rural areas subsidized by state fees on cell phone and telephone bills.

After Jan. 1, any new broadband project funded in part by the state's Universal Service Fund must provide speeds of 100/100 (100 megabits per second download and 100 Mbps upload), which some senators referred to as the "Cadillac" of internet speeds.

Currently, the federal and state definition of broadband is a speed of 25/3, which was described as barely adequate today and inadequate for future uses, such has high-tech agriculture applications and business needs.

According to a recent estimate, 80,000 of Nebraska's rural residents lack internet that delivers speeds of 25/3, with nearly twice that number lacking 100/100 speeds.

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who helped craft the compromise, said Legislative Bill 338 was a leap forward, one that will provide standards for grants provided by the Nebraska Public Service Commission and federal American Rescue Plan funds set aside to expand rural broadband services.

"This will ensure that state money is not spent on inadequate technology," Bostelman said. LB 338 advanced from first-round debate on a 42-0 vote.