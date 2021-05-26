Legislature overrides Ricketts' vetoes on OPS pension management, food, heating aid

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers went toe-to-toe with Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday over three veto override motions and prevailed on all three.
As a result, the state will take over the management, but not the liabilities, of the Omaha Public Schools retirement plan and more Nebraskans will be able to qualify for food aid and heating assistance.
Only a few senators changed their votes on any of the three bills, despite pressure from Ricketts for the vetoes to be sustained. His efforts include a video posted to Twitter Monday, in which he said he had vetoed "three bad bills." He urged Nebraskans to contact state senators and ask them to back his vetoes.
"Ask them to stop this liberal expansion of state welfare benefits in LB 108 and 306, and the state takeover of the management of Omaha Public Schools’ underfunded pensions in LB 147," the governor tweeted.
🚨 ACTION ALERT 🚨— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) May 24, 2021
I am vetoing three bad bills. We need your help: Please contact your senator today and ask them to sustain my vetoes. pic.twitter.com/7FA1bh03kH
Instead, lawmakers voted 31-18 to override the governor's veto of Legislative Bill 147. The measure, introduced by State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, puts the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems in charge of managing the troubled OPS pension system, starting in 2024.
In his veto message, Ricketts called the bill a "slippery slope" that would lead to the state bailing out the retirement plan in the future. He warned lawmakers that taking over the plan's $848 million shortfall would come at the expense of future property tax relief.
But Kolterman told colleagues that the bill itself makes clear that the liabilities remain the responsibility of OPS. He said LB 147 would save the plan about $250,000 a year and allow OPS to focus on the education of students.
OPS is the only school district in Nebraska, and one of only a handful nationally, that operates its own employee pension fund. A World-Herald investigation two years ago traced the multimillion-dollar shortfall largely to mismanagement and investment blunders by the fund’s district-appointed trustees.
Earlier in the afternoon, lawmakers overrode the veto of LB 108 on a 30-19 vote. That measure, introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, increases income limits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to 165% of the federal poverty level, up from 130%, for two years.
McCollister said the bill could provide food assistance to another 3,476 households in Nebraska. The additional aid would be provided through federal dollars, and the latest pandemic relief measure would cover the costs of administering the aid.
Ricketts had objected to the bill as a dramatic expansion of a program intended only for people truly in need. He said the measure would encourage people to reduce their incomes or increase expenses to qualify for the aid.
"We should remove any incentives that would slow reopening, regrowth, re-employment and reconnecting," he said.
But several senators pointed out that people must be working to qualify for SNAP benefits, unless they are disabled, pregnant or elderly.
The third measure, LB 306, was passed over the governor's veto on a 32-15 vote. The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, will provide federally funded heating and cooling assistance to more Nebraskans.
It raises the income limit from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150% and requires that a larger share of the federal grant be used to help weatherize homes of low-income Nebraskans.
Brandt said the change will make better use of the state's federal dollars. Currently, he said, the state has enough money left each year to give supplemental aid payments for previous recipients. Under the bill, that money will be used to help more people.
In his veto message, Ricketts said that changing the income limits would mean less money available for existing recipients. He offered to use money available through federal pandemic assistance to temporarily help people with higher incomes, but argued that the law should not change.
Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage said Wednesday that the governor appreciated those senators who voted to sustain the vetoes.
"Even though the Legislature overrode the vetoes, it doesn’t change that these bills are bad policy," Gage said.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH