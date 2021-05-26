Legislature overrides Ricketts' vetoes on OPS pension management, food, heating aid

McCollister said the bill could provide food assistance to another 3,476 households in Nebraska. The additional aid would be provided through federal dollars, and the latest pandemic relief measure would cover the costs of administering the aid.

Ricketts had objected to the bill as a dramatic expansion of a program intended only for people truly in need. He said the measure would encourage people to reduce their incomes or increase expenses to qualify for the aid.

"We should remove any incentives that would slow reopening, regrowth, re-employment and reconnecting," he said.

But several senators pointed out that people must be working to qualify for SNAP benefits, unless they are disabled, pregnant or elderly.

The third measure, LB 306, was passed over the governor's veto on a 32-15 vote. The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, will provide federally funded heating and cooling assistance to more Nebraskans.

It raises the income limit from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150% and requires that a larger share of the federal grant be used to help weatherize homes of low-income Nebraskans.