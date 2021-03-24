Limits on 'fail first' insurance practice approved by Legislature, could speed treatment

LB 337 also sets time limits for insurers to approve or deny a request and requires them to provide information about appeal options.

Nebraskans for Step Therapy Reform, a coalition of almost 50 health organizations, hailed the bill's passage. Many member groups advocate for people with specific health problems, such as cancer, psoriasis, epilepsy, arthritis, asthma and lupus. Others represent health care providers.

“Today is an important milestone for patients in Nebraska who have seen their medical treatments delayed and their conditions worsen due to step therapy,” said Kristen Stiffler, a lobbyist for the National Psoriasis Foundation and leader of the step therapy coalition.

Among other bills passed Thursday:

Military spouses. Military spouses holding teaching certificates or permits from other states could get Nebraska teaching credentials under LB 389, introduced by Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue. The bill, passed 46-0, would require the state to issue three-year credentials to people who have had an out-of-state certificate for at least one year in good standing. The bill also exempts military spouses from taking the human relations training required of all other Nebraska teachers. The training addresses issues concerning discrimination, prejudice and living in a pluralistic society.