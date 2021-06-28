Lincoln anti-death penalty vigil marks 30 years; 'We thought we'd be done with it sooner'

"I don't think it's something to be proud of. We thought we'd be done with it sooner than 30 years," Kaye said.

At times, she has been the only person at the vigils. But other times — especially when the State Legislature is debating capital punishment — the protest has grown to a dozen or more people.

It's among the state's longest-running protests. Weekly prayer vigils have been held outside a Lincoln abortion clinic since 1995, and there have been annual protests against nuclear weapons at the gate of Offutt Air Force Base since at least the 1960s. A yearly "Walk For Life" to protest abortion has been held since 1974.

Participants say that the protests have increased awareness and that in recent years, they've noticed a decrease in hateful shouting and an increase in supportive comments from passing motorists.

"We just want to be a constant presence and reminder that the issue hasn't gone away," said Lisa Knopp of Lincoln, another of the original protestors, who is writing a book about her friendship with the last person executed in the state, Carey Dean Moore, in 2018.