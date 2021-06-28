Lincoln anti-death penalty vigil marks 30 years; 'We thought we'd be done with it sooner'

LINCOLN — They've been cursed at, threatened and spat upon, but after 30 years, a group of anti-death penalty activists still holds monthly vigils on the lawn of the Nebraska governor's residence.
The Monday noon vigils began in July 1991 as the state was preparing to resume executions. Efforts were then underway to execute Harold Lamont "Walkin' Wili" Otey. His execution in 1995 was the first use of the state's electric chair since mass murderer Charles Starkweather was sent to his death in 1959.
About 25 protestors gathered along the sidewalk Monday, quietly chatting and holding signs that said "There is no Killing in the Name of Justice" and "Why Kill to Show Killing is Wrong?" Among them were four of the original vigil participants, including Fran Kaye, a retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor and volunteer at the State Penitentiary who is credited with keeping the silent vigil going.
"I don't think it's something to be proud of. We thought we'd be done with it sooner than 30 years," Kaye said.
At times, she has been the only person at the vigils. But other times — especially when the State Legislature is debating capital punishment — the protest has grown to a dozen or more people.
It's among the state's longest-running protests. Weekly prayer vigils have been held outside a Lincoln abortion clinic since 1995, and there have been annual protests against nuclear weapons at the gate of Offutt Air Force Base since at least the 1960s. A yearly "Walk For Life" to protest abortion has been held since 1974.
Participants say that the protests have increased awareness and that in recent years, they've noticed a decrease in hateful shouting and an increase in supportive comments from passing motorists.
"We just want to be a constant presence and reminder that the issue hasn't gone away," said Lisa Knopp of Lincoln, another of the original protestors, who is writing a book about her friendship with the last person executed in the state, Carey Dean Moore, in 2018.
The vigils were suspended for a time after the State Legislature voted in 2015 — over a veto by Gov. Pete Ricketts — to abolish the death penalty. But voters restored capital punishment in 2016 by a wide margin.
Knopp believes that voters weren't as educated about the issue as state lawmakers.
The death penalty is barbaric, is disproportionally given to people of color and accomplishes nothing, Knopp and others at Monday's vigil said.
It's like the story of Jesus and the adulteress, Knopp said: The death penalty by stoning was allowed for adultery in Jesus' time, but he said that he who is without sin should throw the first stone.
No executioner can say they are without sin, she said.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh